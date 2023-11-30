GeorgiaGasSavings.com Announces 2023 Best Natural Gas Providers in Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeorgiaGasSavings.com, an energy shopping and website for consumer advocacy, has released their latest rankings of natural gas providers in the state of Georgia. These rankings grade Georgia natural gas providers according to multiple criteria and arm consumers with the latest information to help them find the best natural gas company and rate during the winter "Light Up" season, when Georgians rely the most on natural gas.
The natural gas market in Georgia has been deregulated for twenty-five years. The maturity of the market and consumer awareness of the natural gas market make it vital that consumers stay informed on natural gas company prices, features and programs, and how customers view different natural gas providers. That includes basic customer expectations, such as on-time delivery of bills, auto-payment options, as well as the affordability of available natural gas plans.
For 2023, GeorgiaGasSavings.com is pleased to announce that the best natural gas provider serving the Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) region is Georgia Natural Gas® (GNG). GNG is the largest and most recognizable brand in AGL, so it’s no surprise to see them at the top of this ranking. GNG scored excellently on community involvement, customer communication, and competitively priced rates.
Our second place award in AGL goes to Gas South. Gas South made huge strides in 2023 with tremendous scores from the reviews submitted to GeorgiaGasSavings.com by actual customers. This fuels a huge positive surge in how they’re perceived in the market. On top of that, they had high marks for plans and rates, plus their willingness to get customer gas service turned on really represents the most important aspect of being a Natural Gas provider in Georgia.
Rounding out the top 5 natural gas providers in Georgia were Constellation, SCANA Energy, and Xoom Energy. Since entering the market in 2011, Constellation has become a big presence in Georgia. Now in 2023, Constellation has scored well with the best customer reviews in the state. Next up is SCANA, another familiar natural gas marketer in Georgia. In 2023, SCANA scored well with community involvement. Finally, Xoom Energy offered some of the most competitive plans in the state this year.
Georgia Gas Savings advocates for consumers in Georgia by evaluating providers in the natural gas market for features and characteristics that typical energy customers may miss. This include such things as high deposits, variable rates, incentives, "free" plans, and minimum usage plans. These new rankings are designed to help consumers find the best natural gas providers to fit their individual needs, as well as educate customers about potential marketplace pitfalls.
About GeorgiaGasSavings.com
GeorgiaGasSavings.com offers daily updated information about natural gas rates in the entire Atlanta Gas Light footprint of Georgia. This includes Atlanta, Augusta, Decatur, Savanna and Alpharetta. Since 2017, Georgia Gas Savings has helped over 1 million Georgians make better energy choices. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy natural gas and energy services from the best providers.
