There is Relief for Ohio Electricity Customer's Upcoming Rate Hike: Learn How to Shop and Save

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 1, First Energy Standard Service Offer (SSO) customers will see their electricity rates nearly double. The average SSO rate will go from 5.3 cents per kWh to at least 10.1 cents per kWh. The rate hike is due partly to supply auction results from last fall when prices were at their highest.
Likewise, customers in Canton, Columbus, Lima recently learned that AEP Ohio is raising their SSO rates by 30%. Similarly, Duke and AES Ohio customers can expect their SSO rates to increase as well by June 1.
On top of that, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts above normal temperatures and precipitation throughout Ohio this summer. As a result, Ohio residents will likely run their AC systems longer and use more electricity. All this hot, humid weather coupled with higher rates means it's likely that electricity customers will see above normal Ohio electricity bills.
But as customers brace for higher summer electric bills, there is some good news.
Natural gas prices have dropped from record winter highs, cutting fuel costs to Ohio generators. That means this spring is the perfect time to lock in a cheap electricity rate with a Competitive Retail Electric Service provider.
For that reason, OHEnergyRatings.com encourages all Ohioans to shop now before the SSO rates jump:
AEP Ohio customers in the Columbus area can find 12 month long plans starting at 6.69 cents per kWh or even 48 month plans for as little as 7.19 cents per kWh. First Energy customers in Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown can find similarly cheap 12 month plans as well as 24 month plans for just 7.22 cents per kWh. Duke Energy customers in the Cincinnati metro area can choose 6 to 8 month long plans for as little as 6.36 cents per kWh or 12 month plans starting at 6.91 cents per kWh. AES Ohio customers in the greater Dayton area can select from four 12 month plans starting at 7.33 cents per kWh.
These rates may not last long due to rising natural gas demand for power burn. But, locking in a cheap plan now will keep monthly electricity bills low through this year's hot summer and beyond.
Ohio’s energy choice program provides more control over your Ohio energy supplier, and the abundance of options can make shopping for a retail provider overwhelming. With nearly 1,000 plans available from over 100 suppliers, sifting through terms, rates, and reviews all to decide on which energy plan works best for your needs can be a huge and confusing task. Choosing the wrong plan could cost serious money, especially this summer.
But everything needed to shop on Ohio electricity companies can all be found on one site. OHEnergyRatings.com not only provides apples to apples comparisons of Ohio energy providers, but also their plans and rates. We continuously monitor the market to recommend plans with the best rates or features that provide additional value. Our customer reviews help Ohio electricity shoppers compare energy plans to help them find out if provider plans are affordable, if they help save money, or if they should be avoided. Plus, we provide tips and information on ways to save energy and so cut monthly bills.
With extreme summer heat likely, these resources can really help Ohio residents use their power to choose the best electricity plans that best fit their needs.
