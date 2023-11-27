Catamaran Charter Croatia Reveals Luxurious 2024 Fleet, Set to Shine at International Charter Expo
Catamaran Charter Croatia expands its fleet with cutting-edge 2024 models, enhancing luxury sailing experiences, and gears up for Zagreb's Charter Expo
With over 300 catamarans, we have always strived to offer our clients tailor-made experiences with a range of superior yachts.”SPLIT, CROATIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catamaran Charter Croatia, the premier catamaran charter company in the region, proudly announces the significant expansion of its fleet with the latest 2024 catamaran models. This expansion includes the addition of the Bali Catsmart, Fountaine Pajot Astrea 42, Bali 4.2, Fountaine Pajot Elba 45, Bali 4.4, Lagoon 46, and Lagoon 51. These new vessels reflect the company's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and state-of-the-art amenities to its clients.
"With over 300 catamarans, we have always strived to offer our clients tailor-made experiences with a range of superior yachts," says Mario Kuzmanić, CEO of Catamaran Charter Croatia. "The addition of these new 2024 models to our fleet not only enhances our ability to provide exceptional sailing experiences but also signifies our growth and success in the industry".
Founded in 2004, Catamaran Charter Croatia has been at the forefront of the catamaran rental industry, addressing the growing demand for specialized catamaran charters in Croatia. The company's fleet, stationed at major marinas across the Croatian coast, includes over 300 catamarans. These vessels are available for bareboat, skippered, or crewed charters, ensuring a customized sailing experience for every client.
The new catamarans are designed to cater to diverse client needs. From the sleek and innovative Bali Catsmart to the spacious and luxurious Lagoon 51, each model offers unique features such as high-speed maneuverability, ample space for entertainment and relaxation, and the capability to navigate through shallow waters. These characteristics make the catamarans ideal for exploring the stunning Croatian coastline, dotted with picturesque islands and serene bays.
Catamaran Charter Croatia's commitment to customer service excellence is evident in its diverse fleet and dedication to offering charters that suit every occasion. Whether clients are seeking an adventurous sailing trip, a leisurely cruise around the Croatian islands, or a special event at sea, the company's expansive fleet and expert crew promise an unforgettable experience.
In addition to expanding its fleet, Catamaran Charter Croatia is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming International Charter Expo in Zagreb. This event is a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its growth and the luxurious enhancements made to its fleet over the years. The expo will offer an excellent platform for Catamaran Charter Croatia to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and further cement its position as a leader in luxury catamaran charters.
"Our participation in the International Charter Expo is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the yacht charter industry. It's an opportunity to engage with our peers, share our success stories, and explore new horizons in luxury sailing," adds Mario Kuzmanić.
Clients interested in experiencing the luxurious comfort and adventure offered by Catamaran Charter Croatia's new fleet can book their charter from various locations along the Croatian coast, including Biograd, Dubrovnik, Split, and Zadar. The company offers a seamless booking process, ensuring a stress-free start to an extraordinary sailing journey.
About Catamaran Charter Croatia
Catamaran Charter Croatia, a member of the Europe Yachts Group, is a leading catamaran charter company based in Croatia. Since its inception in 2004, the company has specialized in providing luxury catamaran charters, offering a fleet of over 200 catamarans across major marinas in Croatia. With a commitment to personalized service, Catamaran Charter Croatia ensures each charter is a unique and memorable experience for its clients.
