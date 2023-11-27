Three Maine Educators Recognized by Maine Psychological Association

The Maine Psychological Association (MePA) recently honored three outstanding Maine educators at its Annual Conference earlier this month, during an all-day event at the historic Harraseeket Inn in Freeport that celebrated diversity and excellence in psychology and education.

The MePA Educator Recognition Program recognizes PK-12 educators who prioritize the establishment of positive relationships with their students, effectively integrate social-emotional learning within the classroom, and model leadership and advocacy within their school communities.

Recipients of the 2023 Educator Recognition Awards:

Jeni Frazee,

Waterville Public Schools

Jeni Frazee, a grade-5 teacher at the Albert S. Hall School, was honored for her trauma-informed approach to supporting students in the classroom. Frazee shows a deep respect for the dignity of all students and adeptness in providing guidance and mentorship to colleagues. She also responds to challenging behaviors in the classroom with empathy and practical coping skill development.

Joy Jancewicz

RSU 56

Joy Jancewicz, a grade-4 teacher at Dirigo Elementary School, was recognized for her innovative approach to integrating social-emotional learning into the classroom and commitment to partnering with families to support positive student outcomes. Jancewicz uses “respect circles” to give her students voice and shows unwavering dedication to whole-education and trauma-informed practice.

Catherine Newell

Scarborough Public Schools

Elementary Music Educator Catherine Newell received the award for her commitment to the Responsive Classroom approach and skillful integration of self-regulation tools and strategies within the classroom. Newell’s recognition of how traditional classroom expectations may contribute to challenges in emotional and behavioral regulation, coupled with subsequent efforts to create a more inclusive learning environment and curriculum, highlights her dedication to meeting the diverse needs of students.

During the ceremony, MePA President, Jamie Pratt, PsyD congratulated the educators for their exceptionally psychologically minded performance and dedication to advancing positive mental and behavioral health outcomes for Maine students. “These teachers understand the importance of supporting students’ mental and behavioral health and make a tremendous impact by creating psychologically safe environments for learning,” said Pratt.

For more information about MePA and its mission, please visit mepa.org.