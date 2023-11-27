21st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 29

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by conference call at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The vacancy was created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.

The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.

Public access

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:



Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.