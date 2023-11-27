Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,785 in the last 365 days.

21st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 29

TOPEKA—The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by conference call at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The vacancy was created by the October 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcom.

The 21st Judicial District is composed of Clay and Riley counties.

Public access

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

 
Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org 
785-296-2256
TTY at 711

District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.
 
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

  • a resident of Clay County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

 
Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kyle Bauer and Steven McMahan of Clay Center; William Bahr, Johanna Lyle, Jeremiah Platt, Derrick Roberson, and Kitra Schartz of Manhattan; and Steven Hargrave of Randolph.

You just read:

21st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more