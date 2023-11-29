Explosion-proof Surge Protection Device Released By Innosys Power
Canadian-based Innosys Power has released a specialized surge protection unit for use in explosion-proof applications.
We listened to our customers to address surge protection and power quality issues they were experiencing in their facilities. We recognized a need to protect equipment in hazardous locations.”SARNIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Canadian company has released a specialized surge protection unit for use in explosion-proof applications. Innosys Power installed their first unit early in 2023. The unit, known as the ServiceTrack-XP, was developed by Innosys after extensive consultation with customers in the mining and oil and gas industries.
Service Track-XP is an explosion-proof surge protection solution made for a variety of applications in potentially volatile environments. The “XP”, as it is referred to in-house, protects sensitive electronics for applications in highly classified areas of facilities. An enhanced transient filter extends the life of electronic equipment, thereby reducing downtime and expensive replacement costs.
According to Kelly Sturrock, National Sales Manager for Innosys, The XP is different from anything previously on the market. “We listened to our customers to address surge protection and power quality issues they were experiencing in their facilities. We recognized a need to protect equipment in hazardous locations.”
Sturrock adds, “We had customers complaining about lighting failures inside of classified areas, and the cost of downtime for these customers is very high. The cost of replacement fixtures and replacement items, especially lead times with supply chain issues right now, they want to ensure when they are replacing something, that it's going to last.”
The ServiceTrack-XP was developed for industrial sectors including oil & gas, mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and chemical processing. Across these sectors, applications for the XP include protecting lighting panels, distribution panels, branch panels and critical load centres.
Sturrock delves further into the importance of installation in these types of facilities. “When we talk about surge protection, we always talk about the installation. Use the shortest lead links possible, with no sharp bends. The effectiveness of the surge protector is also relative to its location, based on the equipment it's trying to protect. You can put in regular surge protection on the main incoming within a facility because the main incoming is typically not in a classified area. But when we're talking about lighting within these facilities, or the VFD drives, or sensitive electronics, they are located within the facility in those classified areas. When you want a surge protector to work in a layered approach to protect the sensitive electronics, it needs to be close to the items we're trying to protect. How do we get a surge protector into a hazardous location? We need to manufacture the search protection device in a hazardous location enclosure. We found an enclosure manufacturer to help us take our standard ServiceTrack unit and get it installed and certified for Hazardous ratings. We only go up to a Class One Div. 2. We don't do Class one div. One. However, class one div. 2 covers most hazardous locations.”
Innosys needed to make sure that the unit itself wouldn't produce sparks or anything that could ignite a gas or a liquid within a sensitive facility, and to certify it to the standards required within that type of facility.
The first ServiceTrack-XP was installed at a gas facility in Saskatchewan. The customer was experiencing repeated lighting issues. The high cost to replace lights within their facility, plus the cost of downtime, meant they were highly motivated to eliminate some of their maintenance expenses within the facility.
Sturrock says, “We started by doing a trial in just one section, because obviously this is a significant amount they are investing in surge protection. Then we go back to perform a site audit. We ensured that they replaced the light fixtures at the time they were installing the surge protection, because we could put in a surge protector in an area where lights have had issues and they still have lights on. But those electronics would have already degraded, so you could experience failures even after you've put the search protection in place. You're not going to fix a wound by just putting a Band-aid on. The wound is still there, so we want to make sure that when we're putting in surge protection, especially in an environment like this, we know the light fixtures were changed at the same time we installed the surge protector. This way we can show quantitative value that that surge protector is working for the customer.”
ROI is really important to the entire value proposition of Innosys Power. This is a new opportunity for Innosys to demonstrate ROI to their customers. The XP is one particular application.
Sturrock points out that Innosys is truly a solutions provider. “We are not just here to sell a product. We want to solve your problems. We offer the complete line of Total Protection Solutions surge protectors. This is why we came up with a Class One Div, 2. surge protector – to provide a solution for our customers. This is why we have such a vast product range. If someone comes to us and says they have another application where Class One div 2 is required, we may need to use a different product. We may need to use a low voltage, or maybe we need to put something else in there to solve that customer’s needs. We want to make sure that we're not just out there as salespeople. Our people are out there to support and help our customers.”
For potential customers, facility managers or anyone interested in learning more about surge protection, Sturrock invites them to reach out to Innosys Power. “We have local representation right across Canada. Visit our website, fill out the contact form and we will get back to you right away. You can call toll free and we will have someone reach out to you the same or next business day.”
For full product specifications, access to the installation manual and full warranty information visit the ServiceTrack-XP product page on the Innosys website.
