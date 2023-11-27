Submit Release
Premier’s statement on Guru Nanak Gurpurab

CANADA, November 27 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in honour of Guru Nanak Gurpurab:

“Today, Sikhs in British Columbia and around the world are celebrating the 554th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the Sikh faith’s 10 spiritual leaders, dedicated his life to preaching and embodying the values of equality, unity and compassion.

“The celebrations began in gurdwaras two days ago, when Sikhs started reading the Guru Granth Sahib, from beginning to end. This continuous reading is called an Akhand Path, a meaningful meditative practice that is done in shifts until the morning of Gurpurab.

“On this celebratory day, family and friends will gather to read scripture, sing hymns and give back to the community through service to others, regardless of faith, ethnicity or background.

“This day is also an occasion to recognize the significant contributions Sikh Canadians have made to our province and to Canada.

“I extend my warmest wishes for a happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab to all who celebrate.”

