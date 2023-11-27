Request for Proposals – Urban/Rural Guidebooks

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to develop two guidebooks, one for urban growth areas and one for rural, that define process, procedures and best practices under the Washington State Growth Management Act. See RFP for more details.
Proposals are due Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., PT.
