ConnectVNA Announces the launch of the Oil & Gas Platform for Owner Relations in the Haynesville Shale
Introduces owner relations software to the Haynesville Shale that includes document management, workflows, digital signatures, an integrated helpdesk, and more.
We are excited about how much Version 2.0 has transformed our operations overnight. We highly recommend it to anyone who needs help in their front office.”SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectVNA, a top-rated developer of online customer service portals, is thrilled to make the joint announcement of the launch of its Oil & Gas Platform (OGP) initiative to serve owners and operators in the Haynesville Shale. The Haynesville Shale, situated in the heart of the energy sector, has long been a focal point for resource extraction and production. Effective management and communication between oil & gas operators and mineral owners are essential for sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships. OGP provides a centralized place to streamline communication, grant real-time access to production data, and provide efficient document management. To meet this need, ConnectVNA has partnered with industry leaders Bayou State Oil and Aliign Mineral Management to offer a groundbreaking solution to their clients.
— Vicki Cromer
John Welch, managing partner for ConnectVNA, had this to say about the collaboration. “Our innovative owner relations platform marks a significant leap forward in streamlining communication and fostering transparency within the oil and gas industry. We are excited to partner with Bayou State Oil and Aliign Mineral Management to introduce this portal directly to owners in the Haynesville Shale. With these two already offering our services, we encourage other operators to reach out to see what OGP can do for their operations. With the launch of this program, we’re looking to expand the service to other leading oil & gas operators in the region. Ideal candidates are operators like Comstock Resources and TG Natural Resources which are leaders in the natural gas play, but OGP scales with the size of the operation no matter how big or small, and can be an affordable cost-efficient tool even for medium and small companies.”
Aliign Mineral Management, a leading industry player, sees OGP as an instrumental tool that is necessary to streamline and modernize its operations. Managing Partner, Rex Tamplin, a CPA who administers Aliign’s strategic planning, expressed excitement about the opportunity to work with owners & investors in the area, stating, 'We are exceptionally proud to bring this level of online service to our owner and operator clients. We believe, much like how they can access and perform needed tasks online with their banks, it will assist our owners in maximizing the full potential of the Haynesville Shale.'
Bayou State Oil, an early adopter of version one of OGP, has high praise for the new OGP Version 2.0, anticipating improved efficiency, enhanced data management, and increased profitability as more users adopt the portal’s modern technology. According to Vicki Cromer, treasurer, and controller for Bayou State Oil, ‘Having used the first version of this platform, we knew that Version 2.0 had a great number of improvements, and it stood a chance to revolutionize our operations to help us drive success in our market. We are excited about how much Version 2.0 has transformed our operations overnight. We highly recommend it to anyone who needs help in their front office to keep things organized, cut down on unnecessary phone calls, and receive a tremendous ROI for their investment.'
With the launch of OGP and the support of key industry players, ConnectVNA is poised to make significant strides in helping operators and owners in the Haynesville Shale.
Key Features of the Haynesville Shale Portal:
1. Streamlined Communication: The portal offers a centralized platform for owners, operators, and other stakeholders to connect, share information, and facilitate smoother interactions.
2. Transparency: Owners will have real-time access to production data, financial statements, and other essential information, ensuring transparency and trust in their investments.
3. Efficient Document Management: Managing lease agreements, royalty statements, and other documents has never been easier. Our portal simplifies document handling, reducing administrative burdens.
4. Seamless Reporting: Generate custom reports and analytics, providing valuable insights into production and financial performance.
5. Support and Resources: A dedicated support team is available to assist users with any questions or issues. Additionally, we provide valuable resources to help users better understand the Haynesville Shale play.
If you are interested in learning more about the Haynesville Shale Portal or wish to explore partnership possibilities, please get in touch with John Welch ConnectVNA at jwelch@connectvna.com +1 601-914-1713
About ConnectVNA, LLC
ConnectVNA is a top-rated developer of online customer service portals. We actively collaborate with partners in various niche markets to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the specific needs of each online community.
About Bayou State Oil
Bayou State Oil is a well-established player in the oil and gas industry, dedicated to serving the oil investment community for current and future investors in a safe, efficient, and profitable way.
About Aliign Mineral Management
Aliign Mineral Management is one of the most respected names in mineral management and consulting services, with a focus on maximizing the value of mineral assets and reducing the level of operational stress for their clients.
ConnectVNA is excited to lead the way in revolutionizing owner relations in the Haynesville Shale. We invite you to explore the Haynesville Shale Portal through one of our partners and experience the future of transparency, communication, and efficiency in the energy sector.
John Welch
ConnectVNA
+1 601-914-1713
info@connectvna.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn