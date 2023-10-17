ConnectVNA Launches New API for Integration of their Oil & Gas Platform with Accounting ERPs and Software Suites
ConnectVNA launches Sync API, enabling seamless integration with professional accounting ERPs and software suites for the Oil & Gas industry.
We are empowering businesses to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers at a fraction of the cost and effort”JACKSON, MS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectVNA, a leading business portal developer, is excited to announce the availability of its new Sync API. This powerful API allows potential partners with professional ERPs or business software suites to seamlessly integrate with ConnectVNA's O&G Platform, enabling them to easily send documents as they are generated to the web portal and have them disseminated to their partner’s customer base returning important data to their software suites in real-time.
With the release of Sync API version 8, ConnectVNA is taking its integration capabilities to the next level. This update introduces support for digital signings, empowering software suites to indicate where users should sign documents coming out of their systems. This feature streamlines the document signing process, enhancing efficiency and productivity for both businesses and their customers; vastly reducing the amount of time needed to complete common transactions.
In addition to digital signings, Sync API version 8 also includes support for Google and Microsoft account login. This integration enables users to seamlessly log in to ConnectVNA's O&G Platform using their existing Google or Microsoft accounts, eliminating the need for separate credentials, and simplifying the user experience.
ConnectVNA understands the importance of data security in today's digital landscape. That's why Sync API version 8 incorporates two-factor authentication, providing an extra layer of protection for users. This added security measure ensures that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information, giving businesses and their customers peace of mind.
"We are thrilled to introduce the new Sync API and its advanced features to our potential partners," said ConnectVNA's managing partner John Welch. "By offering seamless integration, digital signings, and enhanced security measures, we are empowering businesses to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers at a fraction of the cost and effort."
To learn more about ConnectVNA's Sync API for the Oil & Gas Platform, and how it can benefit your business, visit https://ogp3.com/ or contact John Welch at info@connectvna.com.
About the Oil & Gas Platform
The O&G Platform is a customizable state-of-the-art business portal specifically tailored to meet owner relations needs in the upstream oil and gas industry. It serves as a secure and centralized hub, connecting operators with their stakeholders for seamless two-way communication that keeps everyone on the same page. Our integrated workflows ensure efficient document storage and distribution, while our audited self-service system allows customers to request data changes, reducing call volumes. With the Oil and Gas Platform, operators and stakeholders can enhance owner relations and streamline operations.
About ConnectVNA, LLC
ConnectVNA is a top-rated developer of online customer service portals. We actively collaborate with partners in various niche markets to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the specific needs of each online community. Our secure portals enable seamless communication between partners and their customers. As a vendor-neutral archive, our portal technology ensures the safe storage of all essential documents that can be imported from a variety of different sources. Additionally, our self-service center empowers customers to effortlessly request changes to personal and account-related data. With an integrated online helpdesk, our advanced workflows streamline processes such as data change approvals, support tickets, digital signature events, and ACH payments. Discover the endless possibilities of portal development with ConnectVNA – your trusted partner in creating customized solutions for your business portal needs.
