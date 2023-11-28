Empowering Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Global Sourcing: Unveiling MyGlobalCrosswalk.com
The supplier sourcing platform helps small and medium sized businesses to find and reach vendors and effectively manage the sourcing process.
MyGlobalCrosswalk.com: Elevating SMEs in global sourcing with dynamic templates, personalized requests, and real-time progress tracking.
MyGlobalCrosswalk.com will empower SMEs and level the playing field by providing them with the same advantages as Fortune 500 companies in sourcing and managing suppliers.”NEW YORK, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Crosswalk LLC, a trailblazer in global supply chain sourcing solutions, proudly unveils the MyGlobalCrosswalk.com SaaS platform.
— Founder, Kerim Kfuri
This intuitive supplier sourcing software as a service (SaaS) platform helps redefine the landscape of global sourcing and procurement, empowering small and medium sized businesses to find and reach vendors and effectively manage the sourcing process.
“MyGlobalCrosswalk.com was designed as a catalyst for change, a tool that will empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and level the playing field by providing them with the same advantages as Fortune 500 companies in sourcing and managing suppliers,” said Founder,
Kerim Kfuri
MyGlobalCrosswalk.com serves as a comprehensive solution, creating an interconnected database of vendors, suppliers, quality control agencies, and logistics providers. The platform streamlines requests and organizes the entire project lifecycle, providing users with a seamless supplier sourcing and relationship management experience.
Key Features Include:
Dynamic Templates: Tailor your requests with ease through customizable fields, sections, and deployment lists.
Personalization: Experience a dynamic process where requests made to vendor networks are 100% customizable, ensuring maximum clarity between sender and recipient.
Progress Tracking: Follow the progress of your requests in real-time, enhancing transparency and accountability.
For more information about MyGlobalCrosswalk.com and its features, visit https://www.myglobalcrosswalk.com/
About The Global Crosswalk LLC
The Global Crosswalk LLC has been a leader in the global sourcing industry for over a decade, cultivating relationships with over 3,000 manufacturers and acquiring extensive experience across diverse product categories. Their vision is to serve as the 'standard' for efficient global sourcing and project management, aiming to assist thousands of customers in better organizing and streamlining their businesses. They aspire to create a unified system providing accurate information and transparency, making it accessible for entrepreneurs and businesses alike. The Global Crosswalk LLC is committed to simplifying the complexities of global sourcing for a more organized and transparent business landscape.
Charlie Pesti
CHARLIE PESTI
+1 267-514-5497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube