The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations to provide training, consultation and other learning opportunities to staff and Council members to increase awareness and understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). See RFP for more details.
Proposals are due January 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM, PT.
You just read:
Request for Proposals – DEI Learning Opportunities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.