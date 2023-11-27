The Washington Department of Commerce, Washington State Broadband Office is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to implement the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Model Challenge Process and Pre-Challenge Modules – See RFP about software platform requirements.
Proposals are due December 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., PT.
Request for Proposals – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Challenge Portal
