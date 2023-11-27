Submit Release
Muzilog Magazine Podcast Unveils Exciting New Episodes Featuring Notable Guests

Listeners can expect a journey through the realms of artists, their music and its creation.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muzilog Magazine Podcast, hosted by the dynamic Samuel Archer, is set to captivate audiences with engaging and informative episodes. The latest installments feature conversations with distinguished guests, including Courtney Fadlin, MUNNYCAT, Jeanne Ricks, Keith Robinson, and Beth. As the podcast gains momentum, listeners can tune in for a unique blend of entertainment and valuable insights.

Highlighted Episodes:

Courtney Fadlin talks about his newly released album, Spread Love, his trip to Cuba and pays homage to, if not all, most of the musicians and producers he's worked with over his nine album span.

MUNNYCAT shares their musical journey, creative process, and the inspiration behind their latest single.

Jeanne Ricks discusses her new album, "Reinvention," and her upcoming music for the holiday season. Enjoy the inspiring conversation between Jeanne Ricks and host Samuel Archer.

Keith Robinson is a songwriter, artist, and producer. Keith talks about his new music, musical background, and more.

Beth Always Sings is a versatile singer-songwriter and producer. Despite her impressive musical lineage as the daughter of Motown legend Johnny Griffith of the "Funk Brothers," BETH has forged a remarkable career.

Host Samuel Archer states, "Muzilog Magazine Podcast aims to bring our audience compelling stories and conversations that entertain, inform, and inspire. We're thrilled to feature such talented guests, offering our listeners a wide range of perspectives and experiences."

