Sec Edge Introduces Industry’s First fTPM Security Solution for NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI and Robotics Platform

Sec Edge SEC-TPM™ is a software-as-a-service solution that provides a Trusted Computing Group (TCG) 2.0 Compliant firmware TPM (fTPM), enclosed in a hardware secure execution environment, with a post-assembly trust provisioning service.

Sec Edge has collaborated with NVIDIA in the development of firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) solutions for implementation in the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 6.0 release for the NVIDIA Jetson platform.