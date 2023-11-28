Submit Release
Newcomer Rises to #4 on HOT Adult Contemporary Holiday Recurrents Chart, Dianña’s “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe”

Photo of Dianña wearing a red holiday dress sitting in a white high-back royal chair by a Christmas tree with mistletoe it.

An Instant Holiday Classic

In ‘Mistletoe’s’ 2nd year Dianña has vaulted to the rarely seen rank of #2 for a new artist among Independent Adult Contemporary Recurrent Holiday Artists

Cracking the Top 5 on the HOT A/C holiday chart is a huge accomplishment for an independent artist.”
— Sam Kaiser, Veteran Music Promoter
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” by Dianña made a big splash in its first week of release this year to Adult Contemporary and Country radio. It is also available on all major streaming platforms per her label Billeegee Productions. It combines a timeless melody with a familiar theme of how much we miss our distant loved ones at Christmas, but with a special twist. The song is accompanied by an award-winning official music video on YouTube.

Dianña’s vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter, “Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen’s unique vocal stylings so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dianña.

“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.

‘Dianña also has a second song rocking the charts right now. “You Don’t Know Me”, released in mid-October, has been steadily rising and just cracked the Top 100 on the Music Row Country charts.

‘Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe’ on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3OMbKo0
‘Mistletoe’ Official Music Video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVWsjiPRefk
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe by Dianna - Official Music Video

