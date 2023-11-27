Houston Area Urban League Mourns the Loss of Laurence Payne
Remembering Laurence Payne: A Trailblazer in Community Empowerment and Social JusticeHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) expresses profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Laurence Payne, a revered advocate and influential leader within our community.
Laurence Payne, a passionate champion for social equality and justice, made remarkable contributions to HAUL and the greater Houston area. His unwavering dedication to empowering underserved communities has left an enduring impact on our organization and the lives of countless individuals.
As a prominent figure in our mission to promote economic empowerment, educational advancement, and equal opportunities, Laurence's leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving positive change and fostering inclusive growth throughout the region.
"Laurence Payne was a beacon of inspiration and a driving force in our pursuit of a more just and equitable society," said Judson Robinson III, President & CEO of the Houston Area Urban League. "His legacy of compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to social progress will continue to guide and inspire us."
During this time of mourning, HAUL extends its deepest sympathies to Laurence's family, friends, and colleagues. His passion for community empowerment and his remarkable contributions to advancing social justice will be remembered and cherished.
The Houston Area Urban League reaffirms its dedication to carrying forward Laurence Payne's legacy by continuing to work tirelessly toward creating a more equitable, prosperous, and inclusive community for all.
