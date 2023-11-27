Ontario-based road safety company looks to AI to evolve road building industry
The AI Partner is a tool that can be used to assist employees in understanding, creating, and elevating proposals for contracts in the construction industry.
We’d like to show people the construction industry is creative and innovative.”WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSG International has teamed up with RedBit Development and a Queen’s University-led student club to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technology expected to evolve the roadbuilding and construction industry.
— Elliot Steele Steele, VP of Technology for RSG International
It is hoped the unique partnership could lead to the development of the ‘AI Partner’ a tool that can be used to assist employees in understanding, creating, and elevating proposals for contracts in the construction industry, leading to more efficient and concise bids, and potentially more awarded contracts.
“We’d like to show people the construction industry is creative and innovative,” explains Elliot Steele, the Vice President of Technology at RSG International. “We want to pair our staff members across our brands with a tool they can use to accelerate the understanding of complex documents.”
As RSG International continues to grow and diversify its workforce, the AI Partner is expected to give employees a better understanding of complex documentation and support training programs during the onboarding process.
The goal of the project is not to replace humans but instead to superpower employees in their day-to-day tasks at work.
“We hope to gain knowledge of how AI can affect our businesses and how we can leverage it to move faster and adapt to the ever-changing environment. In addition, we’re looking to partner with Canadian firms to ensure this technology remains Canadian,” added Steele.
RedBit Development and undergraduate students from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario are developing the software and hope to showcase it during the 2024 Canadian Undergraduate Conference on Artificial Intelligence (CUCAI).
“Working with RedBit has broadened my horizons as a project manager and given me valuable experience working with client-facing projects. I believe in the near future, AI will be integrated seamlessly into the workplace and magnify the productivity of employees in all industries and fields,” explains Brandon Cheung, the team lead with QMind.
RSG International and RedBit Development believe in mentorship and say the team at QMind has been an integral part of developing the proof of concept.
“It’s a way to give back and help the next generation get real-world experience in the tech industry. As an organization this type of partnership also allows us to recruit new talent,” added Mark Arteaga the Founder and President of RedBit Development. “For me, the same opportunity was given to me a long time ago and it opened many doors for me in my career.”
The annual conference is being held in Kingston, Ontario from March 2-3.
About RSG International:
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
About RedBit Development:
RedBit Development is a software consulting, design, and engineering company focused on delivering solutions that help companies and non-profits reach new audiences, reduce costs, and increase impact. Its strategy is to align technology solutions with an organization’s mission to increase the productivity and efficiency of the organization. RedBit takes the time to learn about the inner workings of an organization’s goals and needs to determine where technology would be the best fit.
About QMind:
QMind is a group of 265 Queen’s University undergraduate students who are building, researching, and exploring artificial intelligence machine learning, blockchain, and quantum computing.
