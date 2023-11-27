Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,571 in the last 365 days.

EMU Cyprus Policy Center Represented in Kyrgyzstan

Eastern Mediterranean University Cyprus Policy Center (EMU-CPC) was represented at the MANAS Forum 2023, held at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, with the main theme of 'The Rise of Regionalism in Global Politics: the Organization of Turkic States.' Assist. Prof. Dr. Devrim Şahin, Research Specialist at EMU-CPC, and Aybaniz Huseyn, PhD student in EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Political Science and International Relations presented their joint work at the MANAS Forum 2023 held in Bishkekm the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

In the 'Karabakh' session of the conference, Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin and Huseyn presented their study titled 'A Regional Outlook on Turkic Movement Trends in Northern Iran,' examining the impact of regional tensions on countries in the region such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran. Assist. Prof. Dr. Şahin and Huseyn warned not only Tehran but also Ankara and Baku to avoid any form of adventurous policies, emphasizing that any instability in one of these three countries could trigger adverse effects within the other two countries.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Cyprus Policy Center Represented in Kyrgyzstan

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more