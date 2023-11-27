EMU Department of Architecture Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara Attends the 12th Architecture and Education Congress in İzmir

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture academic staff member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara attended the 12th Architecture and Education Congress: “Second Century of the Republic and Architectural Education” event hosted by İzmir Yüksek Technology Institute and held at Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB), Chamber of Architects, İzmir Branch.

Starting from the year 2001, the Congress, held every two years, addresses issues related to architectural education and proposals for the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, ensuring a scientific-democratic and autonomous educational environment, professional authority and responsibilities in the building production process, and the socialization of architectural education and culture in the built environment. Changes in the profession and education through legal regulations, healthy and secure building design against disasters in architectural education, the increasing number of departments in education, issues of capacity and quality, determining minimum conditions, contents of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs, postgraduate education programs after undergraduate education, the legal framework for professional admission practices, and registration acceptance conditions for professional organizations were thoroughly discussed.

Throughout the process, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara, who also served as a member of the Advisory Board of the relevant congress, chaired the session titled “Local Governance, Urbanization, Architecture, and Education in the Centenary of the Republic” during the congress.

Within the scope of the congress, the traditional Diploma Projects Exhibition showcased the diploma project of Güngör Canbulat, a graduate of the Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture at Eastern Mediterranean University. Her project was among the 22 projects exhibited, which were submitted from the Republic of Turkey.