Smartex Apparel Launches New Heavy Weight Collection
Smart Blanks, a Smartex Brand, adds three awesome styles with its Heavy Weight Collection.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartex Apparel, a leading wholesale apparel brand, is proud to announce
the addition of three exciting styles to the Smart Blanks apparel line through its new Heavy Weight Collection—Style 8001: Ultra Heavy Adult Hoodie, Style 8004: Ultra Heavy Sweatpant, and Style 8005: Ultra HVY Fashion Hoodie.
Style 8001: Ultra Heavy Adult Hoodie
This Ultra Heavy Hoodie is made with their signature ring-spun cotton and a tight-knit surface. It features a matching drawcord and heavy fleece.
Style 8004: Ultra Heavy Sweatpant
This Ultra Heavy Sweatpant is a new take on a classic. It features an elastic waistband and cuffs along with two front pockets.
Style 8005: Ultra Hvy Fashion Hoodie
This ultra heavy style is made of their signature ring-spun cotton and features premium fleece and a two-panel hoodie. With a “no drawcord” detail, the newest addition to Smart Blank’s collection of hoodies is a fashion staple that’s shaping up to be a classic.
Smartex Apparel is pleased to add these unique yet classic Ultra Heavy styles to the Smart Blanks apparel line. In 2024, the Ultra Heavy Collection will continue to expand with the upcoming signature ring-spun 7.7oz oversized tee.
About the Company:
Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.
