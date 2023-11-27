New concept and image campaign of Liberty Bank – Chveniani (One of Us)

Few days ago, Liberty Bank launched the #chveniani (One of us) campaign and presented an opening video of the new communication platform.

“We have been working on developing the new communication platform for a few months now, including several surveys in order to assess the emotional and rational attitudes and perceptions towards the bank’s brand. One of the surveys, completed by bank employees, showed that they are most proud of our bank’s scale, accessibility, customer centricity, unique infrastructure, and at the same time its innovative banking products and services.

We worked with creative agency Holy Motors on the new campaign, the main heroes of which are our actual employees and customers. Within the framework of this campaign, specific banking products promotion will continue throughout the following year through various content and channels.” – Tamar Megrelishvili, Head of Liberty’s Marketing and Communications Department.

“The new campaign responds to Liberty’s strategy and its main goal — to become a universal financial institution. #Chveniani (One of us) is a kind of reminder to everyone that Liberty is a bank with the largest network in the country with most service centers and branches, including mobile branches. At the same time, Liberty is a very strong fully functional Internet and mobile banking and any banking transaction is just one click away.

A team of 5,000 people is working daily on turning Liberty into the primary bank for its 1.6 million customers. “Chveniani” (One of us) is a kind of philosophy and a promise that Liberty is thrilled to fulfill for its customers, and we are ready for it” – Tornike Kordzaia, Retail Director of Liberty Bank.