Pioneering New Homes Construction Training Prepares Real Estate Agents for Breakthrough Success in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking New Homes Construction training was conducted at YHSGR University on November 17, 2023, setting a new standard in real estate education. This one-day event, led by the esteemed Bill Watson, marks a significant leap in preparing agents for unparalleled success in the coming year.
Bill Watson, a trailblazer in the real estate industry since 1984, brought his extensive experience and achievements to the fore in this training. His accolades include Sales Manager of the Year at MAME, Marketing Director of the Year Runner Up, Region 8 Marketing Director of the Year at the Nationals, and a noteworthy tenure on the Board of Directors of the Denver HBA. As a past Chair of the SMC and Vice Chair of NAHB Education, his expertise was invaluable. Watson's impressive credentials also include his roles as VP of Sales and Marketing at Ashcroft Homes and John Laing Homes, recognition as a Custom Home Green Builder of the Year, and a 12-year recipient of the Five Star Customer Service Award.
The training agenda covered vital topics tailored to equip Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) agents with cutting-edge strategies for success in the new homes market. These included understanding the growth of the new home market, learning the advantages of selling new homes, building strong relationships with builders, and mastering the innovative List Assist Marketing Program. One of the key focuses was on strategies to win a builder's business, a critical aspect of real estate transactions in the new homes sector.
Bill Watson's session was not just about imparting knowledge but also about inspiring agents to excel in a competitive market. His recognition in Forbes Magazine for three consecutive years for providing the highest level of customer service underscored the importance of excellence in client interactions, a core value at YHSGR.
Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the program: "This training is a testament to our commitment to providing our agents with the best tools and knowledge to thrive. Bill Watson's extensive experience and accolades in the real estate industry made him the perfect educator to lead this program. We're confident that our agents are now even better equipped to serve our clients in the new homes market."
This training is part of YHSGR's ongoing efforts to ensure that its agents remain at the forefront of real estate knowledge and customer service. By hosting such high-caliber training sessions, YHSGR continues to uphold its mission of positively impacting lives through innovative systems and second-mile service.
For more information about the exceptional services and career opportunities at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit their website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR):
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty stands out in the real estate industry as a beacon of excellence and innovation. For consumers, the firm offers a unique blend of knowledgeable agents and performance guarantees, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and highly satisfying home buying and selling experience. The company's commitment to 'Second Mile Service' and charitable giving adds a layer of trust and community involvement, greatly enhancing the client experience. For real estate agents, YHSGR represents the ideal workplace, offering an environment ripe with growth opportunities, cutting-edge training programs like the New Homes Construction training, and a supportive culture that encourages both personal and professional development. Their vision of expanding across California with dedicated team leaders and agents reflects a forward-thinking approach, making YHSGR not just a place to work, but a place to thrive and make a significant impact in the real estate world.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
