Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,560 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: Basarabeasca school modernised with EU support

On 24 November, the Matei Basarab Theoretical Lyceum was reopened in Basarabeasca, Moldova, following EU-funded modernisation and energy efficiency works. 

Now more than 290 students and teachers of the lyceum will be able to study in more comfortable conditions. 

The school building was equipped with 35 photovoltaic panels, new heating and ventilation systems. The walls were insulated, windows were replaced and the roof was repaired. The lighting of the building and the adjacent area was also improved, and an entrance for people with disabilities was arranged. 

As a result of these measures, the lyceum’s annual energy consumption will be reduced by more than 50 per cent, which will save money that can then be used for other school development projects.

The total cost of the project is about 25.28 million lei, of which 25.08 million lei are European Union funds and 0.2 million lei are co-financed by the Basarabeasca district council.

The modernisation of the lyceum was carried out within the project ‘Construction of water supply and sanitation infrastructure as well as energy efficiency in public buildings’, financed by the European Union and implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ Moldova) in partnership with the Moldovan Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development. The total budget of the project is €39.8 million.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: Basarabeasca school modernised with EU support

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more