Moldova: Basarabeasca school modernised with EU support

On 24 November, the Matei Basarab Theoretical Lyceum was reopened in Basarabeasca, Moldova, following EU-funded modernisation and energy efficiency works.

Now more than 290 students and teachers of the lyceum will be able to study in more comfortable conditions.

The school building was equipped with 35 photovoltaic panels, new heating and ventilation systems. The walls were insulated, windows were replaced and the roof was repaired. The lighting of the building and the adjacent area was also improved, and an entrance for people with disabilities was arranged.

As a result of these measures, the lyceum’s annual energy consumption will be reduced by more than 50 per cent, which will save money that can then be used for other school development projects.

The total cost of the project is about 25.28 million lei, of which 25.08 million lei are European Union funds and 0.2 million lei are co-financed by the Basarabeasca district council.

The modernisation of the lyceum was carried out within the project ‘Construction of water supply and sanitation infrastructure as well as energy efficiency in public buildings’, financed by the European Union and implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ Moldova) in partnership with the Moldovan Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development. The total budget of the project is €39.8 million.

