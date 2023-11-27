Bowman Driver License closed during city hall building renovations

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Bowman Driver License Office is temporarily closed due to building renovations at city hall in Bowman. The area where the Driver License Office operates is estimated to re-open in February 2024.



“Although we know this may cause a little inconvenience to our local customers, we want to be sure everything is functional before we open the office for business,” said Brad Schaffer, North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Driver License Division director.



For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

