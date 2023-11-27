Jia He dazzling oriental Christmas sparkles with a heartwarming festive fare

Jia He Christmas 2023

Jia He Eshop is delighted to announce their latest offering for the holiday season.

SINGAPORE, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He Eshop is delighted to announce their latest offering for the holiday season – the Jia He Dazzling Oriental Christmas. This festive fare is a celebration of traditional Chinese delicacies and modern dishes, perfect for adding a touch of oriental flavours to the Christmas medley of food such as Garlic-baked Young Turkey Stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (Approx. 4 - 5 kg) to Christmas Festive Party Pack that comes with a bottle of wine or champagne depending on the package.

Available now until 25 December 2023, the Jia He Dazzling Oriental Christmas features a wide smorgasbord of festive food gifts that are pleasant for spreading joy and love this holiday season. Western Festive Goodies with a Chinese cuisine style, made by our Chefs, are unique and thoughtful for the year-end merriments.

Enjoy Jia He's early bird promo of 15% discount with participating bank cards *OCBC, DBS/POSB, UOB, CIMB. Early Bird Promo is available from now to 8 Dec 2023 with Promo code “JIAHE15”. Terms and Conditions apply and not applicable for the Christmas Party Pack. See website https://shop.jiahe.com.sg for more information.

Don't miss out on this heartwarming festive fare. Visit the Jia He eshop and restaurant to place your order and make this Christmas a truly special one. With Jia He Eshop, let the oriental charm and flavours dazzle during the holiday season.

