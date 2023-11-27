HotelsByDay Partners with Catalina Hotel & Beach Club for Miami Beach Daycations
Step into the vibrant heart of Miami Beach at The Catalina Hotel, where chic design meets casual luxury.
Bask in the Miami sun: The Catalina's rooftop pool awaits with stylish stripes and an oasis of cool.
King-sized comfort with a touch of Miami chic: Experience the luxurious embrace of the Catalina Hotel's plush accommodations.
Discover a new dimension in leisure with of HotelsByDay and Catalina Hotel, bringing together luxury and flexibility for daycation experiences in Miami Beach.
This partnership aligns with our mission to offer flexible daycation options, enhancing the guest experience at Catalina Hotel and Beach Club.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the premier day use hotel booking platform, is excited to announce a partnership with the stylish Catalina Hotel & Beach Club in the heart of Miami Beach. This collaboration introduces a unique day-stay experience, combining the flexibility of HotelsByDay's model with the vibrant atmosphere of Catalina Hotel & Beach Club.
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDay
Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, celebrated for its prime location, offers a unique day-stay experience in the heart of Miami Beach. Enhance your visit by joining the complimentary MasterKey loyalty program through HotelsByDay, allowing you to earn up to 5.5% back in points with every booking toward free stays. These points can also be gifted to friends and family, making every moment at Catalina Hotel & Beach Club even more rewarding.
About HotelsByDay:
HotelsByDay, established in 2015, revolutionizes short-term hotel stays by offering flexible, hourly bookings. Designed for convenience and efficiency, our platform caters to guests seeking a comfortable space for a few hours, whether for work, relaxation, or a quick rest during layovers. Partnering with various hotels, HotelsByDay ensures accessibility to premium amenities and day use accommodations, making it the go-to choice for a new era of smart, on-demand hotel stays.
About Catalina Hotel & Beach Club:
Catalina Hotel & Beach Club stands out with its funky-chic design, modern décor, and comfortable beds, ensuring a cozy night's sleep on luxurious Egyptian cotton linens. The hotel boasts two pools, two popular restaurants, and four bars and is a known hotspot for fun and entertainment in Miami Beach. Its facilities include the shaded bamboo pool and Zen garden, a rooftop pool area, and proximity to the beach, enhanced by complimentary beach towels for a perfect day under the sun.
Please visit HotelsByDay for more information.
