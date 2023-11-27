HotelsByDay Partners with Catalina Hotel & Beach Club for Miami Beach Daycations

Discover a new dimension in leisure with of HotelsByDay and Catalina Hotel, bringing together luxury and flexibility for daycation experiences in Miami Beach.

This partnership aligns with our mission to offer flexible daycation options, enhancing the guest experience at Catalina Hotel and Beach Club.”
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDay
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the premier day use hotel booking platform, is excited to announce a partnership with the stylish Catalina Hotel & Beach Club in the heart of Miami Beach. This collaboration introduces a unique day-stay experience, combining the flexibility of HotelsByDay's model with the vibrant atmosphere of Catalina Hotel & Beach Club.

Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay, expresses his excitement: "This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to provide flexible and convenient daycation options for our guests. We are confident that this collaboration will greatly enhance the overall guest experience at Catalina Hotel and Beach Club."

Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, celebrated for its prime location, offers a unique day-stay experience in the heart of Miami Beach. Enhance your visit by joining the complimentary MasterKey loyalty program through HotelsByDay, allowing you to earn up to 5.5% back in points with every booking toward free stays. These points can also be gifted to friends and family, making every moment at Catalina Hotel & Beach Club even more rewarding.

About HotelsByDay:

HotelsByDay, established in 2015, revolutionizes short-term hotel stays by offering flexible, hourly bookings. Designed for convenience and efficiency, our platform caters to guests seeking a comfortable space for a few hours, whether for work, relaxation, or a quick rest during layovers. Partnering with various hotels, HotelsByDay ensures accessibility to premium amenities and day use accommodations, making it the go-to choice for a new era of smart, on-demand hotel stays.

About Catalina Hotel & Beach Club:

Catalina Hotel & Beach Club stands out with its funky-chic design, modern décor, and comfortable beds, ensuring a cozy night's sleep on luxurious Egyptian cotton linens. The hotel boasts two pools, two popular restaurants, and four bars and is a known hotspot for fun and entertainment in Miami Beach​​​​. Its facilities include the shaded bamboo pool and Zen garden, a rooftop pool area, and proximity to the beach, enhanced by complimentary beach towels for a perfect day under the sun.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

