PowerMarket Adds Two Clean Energy Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

Jeffrey Perlman and David Gilford Join PowerMarket as Independent Directors
Jeff and David bring important industry expertise in both the affordable housing and infrastructure sectors that will be invaluable as we position the company for its next phase of growth.””NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerMarket, a leading provider of community solar customer acquisition and management, is proud to announce that Jeffrey Perlman, the founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Bright Power, and David Gilford, an internationally recognized expert in energy and infrastructure policy and partnerships, have joined PowerMarket’s Board as Independent Directors.
— Eric Dahnke, CEO, PowerMarket
“When thinking about adding two members to our Board of Directors, we identified a pair of critical requirements,” explained Eric Dahnke, PowerMarket’s founder and CEO. “First, we wanted someone with the experience of growing a company from where PowerMarket is today into a nationally recognized company with a strong mission and aggressive growth trajectory. Second, we wanted someone with a background in energy policy who has the relationships and know-how to help us expand our products and services into new markets. Jeff and David have the perfect backgrounds to meet these requirements and bring important industry expertise in both the affordable housing and infrastructure sectors that will be invaluable as we position the company for its next phase of growth.”
As founder and CEO of Bright Power, Jeff bootstrapped the company from a single desk to a market leader with national coverage and over 150 employees. His experience and success in scaling his business, while solving countless challenges along the way will be invaluable to PowerMarket as it navigates its expansion. In March 2023, Jeff transitioned to a new role as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he is focused on developing innovative approaches to opportunities arising from city, state and federal initiatives, as well as sharing his thought leadership to drive innovation and growth across the sustainability and real estate industries. He has been honored with a host of industry awards and recognitions, including: Crain's New York 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 2019 Environmental + Energy Leader 100; City & State’s Energy & Environment Power list; a RealLeaders Earth Advocate; and Top Impact CEO by the MO 100 Awards.
“I have been impressed by PowerMarket’s technology-forward approach to community solar and am excited to join the Board of Directors and help contribute to the company’s growth,” said Perlman.
David Gilford is a cross-sectoral leader in infrastructure policy, economic development, and public-private partnerships. Over two decades at the intersection of the public and private sectors, David has built programs to support innovation, including helping to create the Urban Future Lab where PowerMarket was first launched. In his current role as Head of Policy and Strategic Partnerships at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, David works closely with all levels of government to deliver sustainable, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure across sectors from transportation to energy. David has also served as a trusted advisor to public sector institutions across the country, including as a Principal with HR&A Advisors and co-founder of the Broadband Equity Partnership. His public sector leadership experience includes serving as Vice President for Urban Innovation & Sustainability at the New York City Economic Development Corporation. David has been recognized as one of New York State’s Top Ten Energy Government Leaders, as well as a “40 Under 40” Rising Star in Economic Development.
“The transition to a clean energy future requires innovation in policy, technology, and business models,” said David. “I’m excited to join PowerMarket’s Board as the company works to realize the vision that many of us in the energy policy community have worked to foster over the years.”
About PowerMarket
PowerMarket is a clean energy solutions provider. We provide turn-key acquisition, management, billing and support services to developers, financiers and the incumbent energy industry. Our company is employee owned, mission driven and leverages its software engineering and energy policy expertise to deliver clean, local, affordable power to small businesses and residential customers - including those with low-to-moderate incomes (LMI) - on behalf of our clients. Learn more at powermarket.io
