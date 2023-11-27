Quintex Pharma Signs Technical Transfer Agreement with Fabtech Technologies Ltd for Manufacturing Intellectual Property
Quintex Pharma signs a TT agreement with Fabtech technologies for the provision of IP services for Quintex Pharma's manufacturing facility in Ghana.DELAWARE, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintex Pharma, a Delaware based start-up pharmaceutical manufacturing company with its planned production base to be situated in Ghana, is thrilled to announce the signing of a ground breaking Technical Transfer Agreement with Fabtech Technologies Ltd, a renowned global innovator in pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions.
This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Quintex Pharma's mission to enhance healthcare access and quality across West Africa. The Technical Transfer Agreement encompasses the transfer of valuable pharmaceutical manufacturing intellectual property from Fabtech Technologies Ltd to Quintex Pharma, facilitating the expansion of Quintex Pharma's product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities.
Fabtech Technologies Ltd, with its extensive experience and expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and technologies, will be instrumental in aiding Quintex Pharma's efforts to bolster its production capacities and optimize its manufacturing processes. This transfer of knowledge and technology is expected to strengthen Quintex Pharma's position as a leading provider of high-quality generic medications and contract manufacturing services in the region.
Quintex Pharma is excited about the partnership: "This collaboration with Fabtech Technologies Ltd represents a significant step forward in our journey to provide affordable and effective pharmaceutical products in West Africa. We are confident that the transfer of intellectual property and technical expertise will enable us to develop and manufacture high-quality pharmaceuticals that meet the evolving healthcare needs of our region."
Fozi Al Kailani, the representative of Fabtech Technologies Ltd, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are pleased to partner with Quintex Pharma, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, quality, and improving healthcare access. This Technical Transfer Agreement aligns with Fabtech's mission to empower pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide with cutting-edge technology and know-how."
As Quintex Pharma and Fabtech Technologies Ltd embark on this mutually beneficial partnership, they anticipate that it will lead to innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing, higher product quality, and increased availability of essential medications in West Africa. Both companies are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance throughout this collaboration.
