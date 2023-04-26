Quintex Pharma and GMP GROUP PARTNER to REVOLUTIONIZE GENERIC DRUG MANUFACTURING in GHANA
ACCRA, GHANA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintex Pharma, a new generic pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce a partnership with the GMP Group, a principal designer in the pharmaceutical industry. The collaboration will bring cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities to Quintex Pharma’s generic drug manufacturing facility to be constructed in Ghana.
The GMP Group’s expertise in designing world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities will enable Quintex Pharma to produce high-quality generic drugs at a competitive price point. The new facility will be equipped with the latest technology, ensuring the highest regulatory standards of quality control and product safety.
“We are proud to be working with Quintex Pharma on this exciting project,” said Frank Donegan, CEO of the GMP Group. “Our team is committed to delivering a world-class facility that will enable Quintex Pharma to produce generic drugs that will benefit patients in Africa.”
The partnership between Quintex Pharma and the GMP Group is a testament to Quintex Pharma's commitment to its values of quality, integrity, and excellence. The new facility will allow Quintex Pharma to launch its product portfolio and reach new markets, while upholding its values and maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. The partnership is a union of two firms that share a commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability, and the desire to provide accessible medications to Africa and the rest of the world.
Corporate Affairs
Quintex Pharma
corp.affairs@quintexpharma.com