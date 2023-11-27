Hollis Man Injured in Milford Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

November 24, 2023

Milford, NH – On Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of a dirt bike crash on private property in the Town of Milford.

While responding, the Conservation Officer learned that the injured male, later identified as Ronald Hillard, 22, of Hollis, NH, was being transported to the local urgent care center by his neighbor when the pain became severe enough that they decided to stop at the local Fire Department and call 911 for help.

Conservation Officers later determined that Hillard was operating a friend’s dirt bike on private property when he lost control of the machine and fell off the back sustaining a lower back injury. Hillard was ultimately transported by Milford Ambulance Service to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua with non-life-threatening injuries. Hillard did not have experience operating that particular machine, which appears to be the main contributing factor of the crash. At the time of the crash, Hillard was not wearing a helmet.

No further information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation by NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.