Researcher Exposes XWorm Malware’s C2 Communication

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading malware analysis sandbox provider, has published a research article by Igal Lytzki (0xToxin on Twitter) in its blog, detailing the inner workings of the XWorm malware, a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) targeting Windows systems. The analysis delves into the communication between the XWorm server and infected clients, revealing the malware's data theft and remote-control capabilities.

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐦'𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The research found that XWorm uses AES-ECB encryption to communicate with its command-and-control (C2) server.

By decrypting this data, Lytzki was able to analyze the information exchanged between the malware and its server. This revealed that the malware collects sensitive information such as username, machine name, OS version, webcam presence, CPU and GPU details, installed antivirus software, and more.

𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐦'𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

The researcher also discovered two plugins that can be activated through remote control of infected systems:

• Info stealer plugin: This plugin steals sensitive data, including credit card information, Chromium cookies, Discord tokens, FileZilla credentials, browser data, browser history, WiFi passwords, MetaMask data, and Telegram data.

• Commands plugin: This plugin enables attackers to execute various malicious actions, such as disabling or terminating Windows Defender, excluding paths from Windows Defender scans, installing the .NET framework, and blanking the screen.

𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐗𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The information gathered during the research has been integrated into the ANY.RUN sandbox, improving its detection capabilities.

