Mometu to Premiere New Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘An Electric Sleep’, In Streaming Exclusive
The award-winning science fiction feature debuts on Mometu this monthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Electric Sleep, a sci-fi thriller from Commune Productions, will have an exclusive run on free video-on-demand and live TV streaming service, Mometu, starting November 29.
The free, ad-supported outlet will be the first venue for the film in the U.S. and Canada.
The upcoming feature is directed by the award-winning Theo Brown and written and produced by award-winning filmmaker Ben Taylor.
An Electric Sleep follows teen Margot (Adrien Bejar) who, infected with a life-limiting illness, tortures the two scientists that created the disease (Mikel Miller and Lys Perez) for a cure. However, she risks losing everything as surveilling mercenaries close in, tasked with keeping agency conspiracies under wraps. The film also stars Kevin Carrington, Aqueela Zoll and Christopher Wolfe.
The newly-released first trailer shows the doctor couple, desperate to start a new life, pulled back into chaos as they are hunted for an antidote to the lab-made virus.
“An Electric Sleep proves that indie filmmakers can deliver cinematically ambitious stories with high production value, a space usually reserved for the majors,” said Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s Vice President of Business Development. “Viewers will be treated to a diverse and talented cast in a near-future setting, completely free and exclusive to Mometu.”
About Mometu
Mometu is a start-up streaming service, providing premium live and on-demand programming using innovative free ad-supported television (FAST) technology. Dedicated to the discovery of thought-provoking movies, documentaries, TV series, and live channels, what sets Mometu apart is its catalog of over 10,000 hand-curated titles – compiled without the use of AI – that bring greater representation to under-the-radar creatives and contains cult favorites that can no longer be found online.
