Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,880 in the last 365 days.

Mometu to Premiere New Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘An Electric Sleep’, In Streaming Exclusive

New, sci-fi film, 'An Electric Sleep' official movie poster

An Electric Sleep official movie poster

The award-winning science fiction feature debuts on Mometu this month

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Electric Sleep, a sci-fi thriller from Commune Productions, will have an exclusive run on free video-on-demand and live TV streaming service, Mometu, starting November 29.

The free, ad-supported outlet will be the first venue for the film in the U.S. and Canada.

The upcoming feature is directed by the award-winning Theo Brown and written and produced by award-winning filmmaker Ben Taylor.

An Electric Sleep follows teen Margot (Adrien Bejar) who, infected with a life-limiting illness, tortures the two scientists that created the disease (Mikel Miller and Lys Perez) for a cure. However, she risks losing everything as surveilling mercenaries close in, tasked with keeping agency conspiracies under wraps. The film also stars Kevin Carrington, Aqueela Zoll and Christopher Wolfe.

The newly-released first trailer shows the doctor couple, desperate to start a new life, pulled back into chaos as they are hunted for an antidote to the lab-made virus.

“An Electric Sleep proves that indie filmmakers can deliver cinematically ambitious stories with high production value, a space usually reserved for the majors,” said Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s Vice President of Business Development. “Viewers will be treated to a diverse and talented cast in a near-future setting, completely free and exclusive to Mometu.”

An Electric Sleep premieres only on Mometu on November 29, 2023.

About Mometu
Mometu is a start-up streaming service, providing premium live and on-demand programming using innovative free ad-supported television (FAST) technology. Dedicated to the discovery of thought-provoking movies, documentaries, TV series, and live channels, what sets Mometu apart is its catalog of over 10,000 hand-curated titles – compiled without the use of AI – that bring greater representation to under-the-radar creatives and contains cult favorites that can no longer be found online.

Shreek Raivadera
Sandstar for Mometu
+ +44 7786 263221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Mometu to Premiere New Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘An Electric Sleep’, In Streaming Exclusive

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more