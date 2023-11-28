TAP Client Desert Rotor Unveils its Latest Ground Control Innovation
The COMMAND XD, which is used to control unmanned land, sea, and air vehicles, is designed to meet the diverse needs of vehicle operators, providing enhanced control and precision.
Desert Rotor’s mission is to innovate the future of ground control vehicles for unmanned operations.
Desert Rotor, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of ground control systems (GCS), is debuting three new controller products, including the COMMAND XD.
The HOTAS (hand on throttle and stick) device, which is used to control unmanned land, sea, and air vehicles and is universal to most radio and autopilot systems, is designed to meet the diverse needs of unmanned vehicle operators, providing enhanced control and precision. “The COMMAND XD exemplifies our commitment to streamlined solutions, reliability, and innovation. It’s a versatile and user-friendly controller we believe represents a significant leap forward in GCS technology,” said Debin Ray, CEO of Desert Rotor.
The product launch is part of a larger growth agenda TAP Financial Partners is assisting Desert Rotor with as its corporate and investment banking advisor. The Miami-based merchant bank has been positioning the GCS manufacturer to add infrastructure, expand production capabilities, and scale services. “Desert Rotor has a rich history catering to military audiences, and we’re pleased to be having impact for them as they innovate within the unmanned systems industry,” said Bob Press, founder of TAP Financial Partners.
The Command XD is easily integrated into vans, trucks, and mobile command centers. It offers universal compatibility, is user-friendly for drone operators, features multiple display outputs and radio streaming.
Desert Rotor products have been used by the U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force, Army, and Navy. Two other controllers, MIRA X and FENNEC XS, are also new to the market, with the three products utilized within handheld, laptop, and desktop ground control systems.
About Desert Rotor:
Desert Rotor (www.desertrotor.com) is a pioneer in Ground Control Systems (GCS), committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and setting new standards in the unmanned aerospace/defense industry. With a legacy of innovation, Desert Rotor continues to be the go-to choice for professionals seeking top-tier unmanned command and control solutions.
About TAP Financial Partners:
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
