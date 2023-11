UPDATE RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE I 89 S BETWEEN E EXIT 8 & 7

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

VSP STATE POLICE BERLIN BARRACKS

THE INTERSTATE - I 89 BETWEEN EXIT 8 & EXIT 7 SOUTHBOUND HAS BEEN REOPENED - CONDITIONS ARE STILL TRICKY IN THE AREA SO MOTORISTS SHOULD DRIVE WITH CARE.

Monday, November 27, 2023 3:55 AM

