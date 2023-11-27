Global Firms Competing for Development of High-Value Lithium Assets in Tanzania: Titan $CDSG OWNS all Property Rights

$CDSG Titan Lithium $CDSG Project Overview $CDSG $BRLL $LAC $LIACF $CDSG $BRLL $CDSG Property Boundary

Leading Global Companies Competing for Development of High-Value Lithium Assets in Tanzania with Cash Obligation Elimination: Titan Lithium (CDSG)

CDSG (OTCMKTS:Titan Lithium, Inc. )

Gaining full ownership of the projects is an enormous step forward for the Company and its shareholders.” Both licenses are now available to be viewed on the company’s website” — Craig Alford, CDSG CEO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Global Companies Competing for the Development of High-Value Lithium properties in Tanzania, Plus Elimination of All Cash Obligations After Transfer of Property Rights: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG) For more information on $CDSG visit: https://titanlithiuminc.com  Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.Completed 2 Years of PCAOB Qualified Year End Financial Statements withSubsequent SEC Form 10 Filing Being Made for Investor Transparency. Multiple Proposals Received for Titan Projects from Leading Global Companies. Restructuring Results in No Further Cash Payment Obligations for Tanzania Prospecting Licenses. Full Transfer of 100% Interest in the Company’s Tanzania Titan 1 and Titan 2 Prospecting Licenses to the Company Completed in November. Strong Lithium Geochemical Sampling Results from Surface Sampling Program at the Company’s Huge Titan 1 Lithium Property in Tanzania. Successfully Extended Tanzania Property North Lithium Zone with New High-Grade Samples Including 2.75% LI2O. Filed Form 10-12G to Register CDSG Common Stock Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Company Set to Benefit from New Economic Initiatives Being Launched Between US and Tanzania. WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.Titan Lithium, Inc. (OTC: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complementary technologies.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up to 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001-certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.As part of the work on the largest CDSG Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, and magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.The CDSG Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat-lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies is very excited to continue the announcements of advancements in Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.Multiple Proposals Received for Titan Projects from Leading Global CompaniesOn November 22nd CDSG announced that the Companies' Board of Directors is presently evaluating strategic proposals for future rapid development of the Titan projects in Tanzania.Due to the uniquely strong Lithium results returned during exploration, CDSG has received several proposals in relation to the development of the Titan projects. Both Titan 1 and Titan 2 have attracted a high degree of interest from a number of potential strategic partners, including global industry leaders in the mining industry.In reviewing the received proposals, the management and Board of Directors of CDSG are deeply committed to both maximizing value for shareholders of the Company, as well as for the communities near the projects, and for the viability of an actual robust production timeline for these world-class projects.Management expects that any potential strategic partner will be committed to contributing to the success of CDSG, supporting the interests of Tanzania, and contributing in a major way to the supply chain to major Electric Vehicle markets.Restructuring of Earn-In Agreement for 100% Interest in the Titan 1 and 2 Mineral Licenses in TanzaniaOn November 20th CDSG announced that as a result of restructuring, the Company has no further cash payment obligations for 100% ownership of the Titan 1 and Titan 2 Prospecting Licenses and that all claims to Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) holdings have been relinquished. The restructuring will result in a $6,275,000 reduction in payments and potential ownership of NSRs for the Company on the projects.“The Titan Lithium Projects are proving to be world-class standouts in both size and grade,” commented Craig Alford, CDSG CEO, and a Qualified Person under 43-101. “Gaining full ownership of the projects is an enormous step forward for the Company and its shareholders.” Both licenses are now available to be viewed on the company’s website on the "About Us" tab here: https://titanlithiuminc.com/mineral-rights-licenses/ 100% TRANSFER OF PROSPECTING LICENSES IN TANZANIA TO CDSGOn November 17th CDSG made a major announcement reporting it has completed the full transfer of 100% interest in the Titan 1 and Titan 2 Prospecting Licenses in Tanzania into the Company’s’ Kilimanjaro Lithium Ltd subsidiary.Mineral rights in Tanzania are held under a number of types of licenses granted under the country’s comprehensive Mining Act. Exploration projects are held by a Prospecting License (“PL”) which allows the holder to conduct a wide range of exploration work until such a time as a mining license is required for exploitation.The vendor completed the transfer of 100% of the two Prospecting Licenses for Titan 1 and Titan 2, PL 12353/2023 and PL 12338/2023, into CDSG on November 14, 2023. The Prospecting Licenses that were transferred were duly recorded pursuant to section 123(1) of the Mining Act in the central register on November 16, 2023. The licenses will be available to view on the CDSG website on the “About Us” tab.These two PLs are considered prospective to the discovery of sediment-hosted lithium-style mineralization within a country rich in mineral resources. Tanzania is endowed with many types of minerals including gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, gemstones, industrial minerals as well as rare earth minerals.Tanzania is the fourth largest gold producer in Africa and home to advanced critical mineral projects such as graphite, lithium, and the high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt Kabanga deposit. Earlier this year, under a Presidential plan to fast-track such deposits, Tanzania signed agreements worth $667 million for graphite and rare earth projects with several Australian Mining firms. Also, in February 2023, EV maker Tesla signed an agreement under which it will purchase between 17,500 to 35,000 tons per annum of Anode Active Material (AAM) from a producer in Tanzania.“Working closely with the vendor we are very pleased to have the licenses fully transferred”, commented CDSG Chairman Harp Sangha. “Our next steps will include the commencement of work that will include a strategic drill campaign designed to produce a maiden mineral resource that we hope will elevate the projects significantly.”CDSG Extends North Lithium Zone to Width of 2.9 Miles with New High-Grade Samples Including 2.75% LI2OOn August 22nd CDSG announced strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from an infill soil sampling program at the company’s expansive Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.As part of our extensive geochemical sampling program which is attempting to define the outer boundaries of the massive Titan 1 (“T1”) Lithium discovery, CDSG crews returned to the North Block T1 anomaly to infill an area between our samples that were announced on March 7th, 2023 and those announced in our May 24th, 2023 news releases.Much of exploration has focused on the South Block, however, sampling efforts on the North Block indicate an equally strong lithium anomaly that now extends over 8 miles north to south and approximately 3 miles east to west. The ‘North and South Blocks’ are separated by a narrow east-west zone of low to nil Lithium values which appear to be coincident with a fault structure in the Pangani Rift Valley where the CDSG Titan 1 project sits.The north samples received strong lithium results. Within the positive values recovered the lowest-grade sample returned 800 ppm Li, while the highest-grade value returned 2.75% Li2O (12,800 ppm Li).The North Block sampling now has been extended to cover approximately 21 square miles (54 sq kms). Both the North and South Block areas are underlain by a thick volcano-sedimentary sequence deposited by continental rift-related volcanism, the likely source of lithium in the region.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “Our infill sampling continues to show extremely strong lithium results. The geochemical analysis not only helps to define the full size of the lithium anomaly but are helps us to define the source volcanics. Results continue to demonstrate the Titan 1 project to be the single largest and highest grade sedimentary-style project worldwide.”DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details that were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Titan Lithium Inc (OTC:CDSG)