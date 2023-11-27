Submit Release
ITÜ – North Cyprus Rector Prof. Dr. Murat Sarı Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

Istanbul Technical University – North Cyprus (ITU – North Cyprus) Rector Prof. Dr. Murat Sarı paid a visit to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç on Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.  ITU – North Cyprus General Secretary Dursun Koç was also present during the visit which took place at Prof. Dr. Kılıç’s office.

Latest developments in terms of higher education field in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as well as possible future collaborations and joint studies to be initiated between EMU and ITU - North Cyprus were discussed in the meeting.  Following the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented ITU – North Cyprus Rector Prof. Dr. Sarı a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel and, Prof. Dr. Sarı presented a plate with an ITU – North Cyprus logo to Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç.

