Pure Parima Is Becoming a Top Bedding Choice Among Interior Decorators
Pure Parima, a New Jersey-based bedding supplier, is gaining popularity among interior decorators for its premium products and designs.
With luxurious comfort, Pure Parima bedding is quickly becoming a go-to choice for interior decorators seeking to elevate their clients' bedrooms into havens of tranquility and sophistication”LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long beloved by sites like Forbes, Martha Steward, and Apartment Therapy, Pure Parima is now finding favor with interior decorators as a top choice for luxury bedding.
— Turab Hassan
A New Jersey-based bedding supplier, Pure Parima rose to prominence by supplying sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton. Long favored by review sites and customers, the brand is now gaining popularity among interior designers, who appreciate its premium products and designs.
“At Pure Parima, we know that finding certified Egyptian cotton bedding can be a challenge,” said SEO manager Turab Hassan. “Recognizing that plenty of retailers mislead customers about what goes into their products, we take pride in supplying bedding made from 100 percent pure Egyptian cotton sourced directly from the Nile River Valley. There’s a reason the most selective designers choose our sheets over the competition.”
A recent Pure Parima convert, designer, and content creator Diamond Hayes boasts more than a hundred thousand followers across his various social media sites. Devoted to bedding that marries comfort and style, this highly regarded designer favors bedding showcasing timeless neutrals and silky textures. He was particularly pleased with by-products in Pure Parima’s Triple Luxe Sateen Collection. Upon sharing his cloud-like Triple Luxe dream bed online, the post quickly went viral.
“I chose this set based on the material,” said Hayes in an interview. “Not only has it made my bed feel and look like a cloud, it washes well and it’s holding up great, definitely outdid my expectations.”
Bearing the Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval, the Triple Luxe Sateen Sheets are made from 700 thread count pure Egyptian cotton. Featuring a three over, one under sateen weave, this bedding set feels like silk while offering all the health benefits of cotton. Triple embroidered stitching ensures durability, while the lightweight weave and feel enables heat and moisture to pass through, preventing sleepers from overheating. The Triple Luxe Sateen Sheets are available in sizes queen, king, and California king. Shoppers can choose from an array of stripe colors, including Arctic, Gold, Ocean, and Black.
Hayes also decorated his cloud bed with a Triple Luxe Sateen Duvet Cover Set. Made from the same 700 thread count Egyptian cotton fibers as the Triple Luxe Sheets, the duvet cover collection comes with two coordinating pillow shams with flap closures. Purchase the duvet cover set in the same stripe color as your sheets and pillowcases or opt for a complementary hue for added interest.
“The one bedding essential that I can’t live without is a duvet cover,” Hayes said.
The duvet cover, which boasts a hidden zipper, fits perfectly over Pure Parima’s Down Alternative Duvet Insert. Lofty yet light, this all-season duvet insert is crafted from 100 percent Virtudown®, designed to mirror the feel of natural goose down while minimizing allergies. Three-dimensional baffle box construction ensures that heat remains well distributed, while double stitched seams ensure that the product holds up for years to come. With convenient corner loops to tie into Pure Parima duvet covers, bed making is always simple.
Both interior designers and customers appreciate Pure Parima in part because all the brand’s bedding products come with a risk-free trial. If buyers aren’t fully satisfied with their purchase, they can return items within 100 nights for a complete refund. Additionally, all Pure Parima sheets and duvet covers are made from non-harmful substances and chemicals and bear OEKO-Tex certification. The goal is for buyers to feel good about where they’re laying their heads at night.
Interested in learning more about Pure Parima? Shop the selection today and enjoy free U.S. shipping and returns, sustainable hand-wrapped gift packaging, and more.
Turab Hassan
Zako LLC
+1 609-316-4089
turab@pureparima.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other