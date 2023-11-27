Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) announces New Membership Benefits and Pricing Tiers
Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) announces New Membership Benefits and Pricing TiersCOACHELLA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Travel Association (CTAI) has announced new membership benefits and a simplified dues structure.
The six year old organization, a nonprofit 501 c6, is a world wide group which promotes safe and responsible cannabis travel by demystifying the cannabis-related travel trend and works to advance the cannabis travel trend in the greater global travel market.
The CTAI is built around the pillars of Education, Advocacy, Networking and Marketing. Its members and partners include major cannabis brands, tour operators, retailers, transportation companies, hotels, tourism boards, industry associations, media companies, educators, and other organizations for whom cannabis tourism advocacy is important.
Members enjoy a wealth of benefits ranging from staying on top of current trends, use of CTAI member badge on marketing materials and free access to important industry research and reports. In addition, numerous networking options include Monthly Member Zoom meetings with speaking opportunities for members, mentorship to foster a thriving community of knowledge sharing and advancement and exclusive member meetups at in-person industry events. View a full list of CTAI membership benefits and pricing.
To meet CTAI leaders in person, visit them at MJBizCon’s Association Day at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 28, 2023. Membership show discounts will be available, as will complimentary drink passes for a post-Associations Day meet up (locale to be announced). The CTAI is the united global voice of cannabis travel. In addition to the website, CTAI can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About CTAI
The CTAI exists to expand the cannabis tourism conversation and support integration of cannabis into the greater travel market and industry. For more information visit www.cannabistravelassociation.org. Email communications@cannabistravelassociation.org Call 760-803-4522.
