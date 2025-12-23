Annette Christensen Expands Mental Health Therapy Across WY, UT, FL and SC; Launches EVRGRNCounseling.com

Annette Christensen, Licensed Professional Counselor, MMHC, LPC EVRGRN Counseling Logo

EVANSTON, WY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (SUPERPOWRD Press) Annette Christensen, Licensed Professional Counselor, MMHC, LPC, announced the expansion of her mental health therapy practice, EVRGRN Counseling, extending services across multiple states. Annette Christensen holds licenses in Wyoming and Utah, and she is licensed to offer telehealth services to clients in Florida and South Carolina, in accordance with state regulations.Christensen also announced the launch of the practice’s new website, EVRGRNCounseling.com, transitioning from the practice’s previous domain, EvergreenCounseling.name.“This expansion is about access, continuity, and quality,” Christensen said. “People deserve care that is clinically grounded and delivered in a way that fits real life.”The expanded footprint includes:• Wyoming:ongoing therapy services, including in-person and online care• Utah:expanded availability for in-person and telehealth services• Florida and South Carolina:telehealth availability for clients located in those statesThe practice has increased appointment capacity and expanded scheduling to support the multi-state rollout. The expansion follows strategic advisory work with Maurice W. Evans, chief operations officer of the SuperPowered Dynamics Corporation and a business consultant who helps organizations build scalable systems and strong teams. Evans is the co-creator of Powernality (Powernality.com) , a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system designed to help leaders improve alignment, communication and performance as they scale regionally, nationally or globally.About EVRGRN CounselingEVRGRN Counseling is a mental health therapy practice led by Annette Christensen, Licensed Professional Counselor, MMHC, LPC. Based in Evanston, Wyoming, the practice serves clients in Wyoming and Utah and provides telehealth services for clients located in Florida and South Carolina, consistent with applicable state requirements.About Maurice W. Evans and PowernalityMaurice W. Evans is COO of the SuperPowered Dynamics Corporation and a business consultant who helps organizations build scalable systems and strong teams. He is the co-creator of Powernality (Powernality.com), a strengths-based psychometric assessment and training system designed to help leaders improve alignment, communication and performance as they scale regionally, nationally or globally.

