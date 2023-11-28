SuperPowered University™ Sets Ambitious Goal to Certify 500 Speakers and Coaches by End of 2024
...we're nurturing leaders and change-makers. I invite you to be part of this exciting journey and help shape a future where everyone can realize and live out their Super-Self.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that promises to reshape the landscape of personal development and coaching, SuperPowered University™ has set an audacious goal: to certify 500 new speakers and coaches by the end of 2024. This initiative isn't just about numbers; it's a vision to create a global wave of change by empowering individuals to discover and leverage their SuperPowers, thereby activating their Super-Self.
Why This Goal Matters
The significance of this goal lies in its potential impact. Each new speaker and coach will be an ambassador of the Powernality™ philosophy, equipped to guide others in unlocking their unique strengths. It's not just a certification; it's a movement towards a world where individuals live authentically, aligned with their innate capabilities and passions.
More Than Just Training: A Global Community and Media Movement
SuperPowered University's plan extends beyond certification. The graduates will collaborate on diverse projects, including co-authored books and podcasts, creating a rich tapestry of insights and inspiration. The university's forward-thinking approach also includes plans for board games and live-action movies, aiming to bring the principles of Powernality™ to a wider audience in engaging and innovative ways.
A Call to Action: Become Part of the Movement
This initiative is more than an opportunity; it's a calling for those passionate about personal growth and empowering others. SuperPowered University is not just offering a course but inviting individuals to become part of a transformative journey that extends well beyond the classroom.
A Personal Invitation from Maurice W. Evans
"We're not just training speakers and coaches; we're nurturing leaders and change-makers. By joining our program, you're stepping into a role that has the power to profoundly impact lives globally," said Maurice W. Evans, Powernality™ Certified Master Trainer and Founder of SuperPowered University™. "You'll be at the forefront of a movement that combines personal development with creative expression through various media. I invite you to be part of this exciting journey and help shape a future where everyone can realize and live out their Super-Self."
For those inspired to be part of this transformative movement, SuperPowered University™ welcomes you to explore the opportunity to become one of the 500. Visit https://www.SuperPoweredU.com to embark on this exciting path.
About SuperPowered University™
SuperPowered University™ is a leader in innovative education, focusing on personal and professional development. With a commitment to nurturing a global community of empowered individuals, the university stands as a beacon of transformative learning and leadership.
