KALI’S PANACEA WINS UNPRECEDENTED 3RD INTERNATIONAL STARTUP OF THE YEAR AWARD AT WORLD’S PREMIER BUSINESS AWARDS 2023
Panacea® Achieves Triple Crown, Hailed as Super Unicorn for Regenerative Biologics in Health at 20th Annual Stevie's Event in New York City
We are in a time where leaders need to face themselves and realize that and although people may forgive you, even God may forgive you, history and your legacy will not.””WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea® a global organization, delivering revolutionary solutions for health announced today that it has been recognized for its visionary technologies in regenerative biologics, and has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Consumer Products category at the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
— AK, Panacea Founder, CEO, CSO
More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration from over 27 nations. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.
Alicia Kali, Founder, of Panacea® has won numerous awards for innovation, executive and organizational leadership, leading her team to over a dozen National and International Awards including a 2019 nomination for the Dr. Paul Janssen Award in Biomedical Research, known as a precursor to the Nobel Prize, and two previous International Startup of The Year Awards 2020 and 2022.
“In our humble beginnings, delivering the cure and neuroprotection of head trauma to the most senior levels of the people who declare they have stolen Sunday away from God, we intended to deliver them their much-needed solution and answers, and move on into the fullness of our offering to humanity. As a former head trauma patient, I had a warrior spirit for those suffering, but with 37 years understanding, mapping and regeneration of the brain and biochemical center of health, we had much more to share with the world. Upon proving our work and methods, preparing clinical studies, we were met with a level of demands and legal strategy and other malevolence that was confounding, I was forced to go into hiding for my safety, years later, being found by a venture capitalist, biophysicist, who saw my work for having the biological answers to Einstein’s unfinished Unified Field Theory. Although we had long known this, I was impressed for being seen for providing dozens of answers for health of humanity. I was also fortunate enough to be seen and embraced by one of the world’s leading law firms, epic visionaries whom I didn’t always agree with, but found respect for and from, and the serendipitous arrival of the most courageous visionary and futurist on the planet. Today Panacea® has well over 100 inventions, nearly 100 in regenerative biologics alone, across numerous scientific and medical disciplines serving pharmaceutical, nutrition, and diagnostics that change the trajectory of human health. All beginning in a foundation of correct nutritional biochemistry from a self educated single mother, who just happened to be a natural genius. Today, Panacea® remains best in the world in head trauma and much more. I realize that this unprecedented 3rd International Startup of the Year award demonstrates that humanity is ready for a female to stand alongside the men I have been compared to for well over a decade, Musk, Jobs, Gates, Einstein. Yet arriving at an understanding to better digest the malevolent “humans” that we previously experienced, many of whom are considered leaders in their churches has been more challenging. So, I submit, that we are in a time where all leaders need to face themselves and realize that although people may forgive you, even God may forgive you, history and your legacy certainly will not.”
Panacea® technology is founded in over 37 years gaining answers to regeneration of the sympathetic, central, and autonomic nervous systems. Panacea® innovation is focused on regeneration, in the brain, biochemical center of health and organ structures. Panacea’s purpose goes beyond "treatment" of injury, illness, and disease, by focusing on cures by regenerative biologics and prevention with novel delivery methods. We deliver regenerative and preventive outcomes across numerous scientific and medical disciplines, always keeping the sensitive patient at the forefront of our research and development efforts.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Panacea®
Panacea® divisions include, Panacea NeuroGen®, in pharmaceutical for some of today’s most troubling diagnoses, including a non-opioid pain pill, neurodegenerative brain diseases such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, stroke, concussion, CTE, long Covid, mental health and the heart. Panacea Biomed®, nutrition beyond probiotics, answering the microbiome. And Panacea Pre-Sci®, diagnosing disease states and pre-disease states, allowing a path to recovery. Further Information at: www.Panacea-YOUAreTheReason.com
