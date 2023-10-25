KALI’S TRIPLE CROWN AS PANACEA NAMED FINALIST FOR 3RD INTERNATIONAL STARTUP OF THE YEAR AT 20TH ANNUAL STEVIE AWARDS
Panacea® Moving Like A Tremendous Machine Toward 3rd International Startup Of The Year Stevie Award for Regenerative Technologies In Health
The collective is finally waking up to the reality that globally 60-74% are dying too young of chronic illness and disease, Panacea changes health for humanity.””WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea was named a Finalist in the Startup of the Year category in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner at the event in New York City on November 10, 2023.
— Alicia Kali, Panacea Founder, CEO, CSO
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.
Alicia Kali, Founder, of Panacea has previously won over a dozen National and International Awards, including Startup of the Year 2020 & 2022, as well as awards for Brain Science Innovation, Executive Leadership, Woman of the Year, Organization of the Year, Female Innovator of the Year, Most Innovative Woman and the Truth Star Award. In addition, Kali received as a 2019 nomination for the coveted Johnson & Johnson Innovation Award, considered a pre-cursor to the Nobel Prize, for her pioneering work in head trauma, inclusive of the cure, neuroprevention and diagnostics of concussion, for which she is still considered best in the world.
Founder, Alicia Kali, her Vice Presidents, Dr. Todd Holmes, Dr. Todd Smith, and the rest of the passionate team at Panacea, offer deep and sincere thanks to Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their unwavering support through the last 18 months of Panacea’s evolution. This, along with a shared commitment to health of humanity, love of the unfathomable “triple crown” by adoration for horses, and knowing the impossible is indeed possible for the future of health for humanity. Panacea and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners for their dedication and hard work, not only in serving their respective organizations, but for being an inspiration to women and girls around the world.
“Panacea innovation has the power to reverse the current trajectory of human health globally, as we are presently amid an active “die off” due to factors beyond global warming. The Washington Post recently agreed, publishing a revealing article “America’s Epidemic of Chronic Illness Is Killing Us Too Soon”. Presently 60% of Americans have a chronic illness, 40% have two or more, this among all age groups, with a whopping 9% increase in just three years pre-Covid.” These numbers echo an alarming global trend.
About Panacea
Panacea is founded on over 35 years of R&D in regeneration of the brain and biochemical center of health (CNS, SNS, ANS), having evolved to organ structures, gene expression and genesis, delivering discoveries founded in work that is considered the biological framework of Einstein’s unfinished “Unifying Theory” to revolutionize health in service to humanity.
Panacea, innovation dominates the health sector, with a pre-market valuation over $10B and is being hailed as a “Super Unicorn” with three disruptive divisions: Panacea NeuroGen, begins by delivering a regenerative non-opioid pain biologic and neurogenesis in head trauma including concussion syndrome, CTE, Dementia and has a vast IP portfolio of pharmaceutical innovations answering many of todays most troubling chronic illness and diseases all developed as regenerative medicine based upon Kali's 37 years dedication to Neurogenesis of the Sympathetic and Central nervous systems. Panacea Biomed, delivers a novel nutritional ingredient supporting the body and brain outperforming probiotics, answering the microbiome. And Panacea Pre-Sci, diagnosing disease and pre-disease states. Further Information at: www.Panacea-YOUAreTheReason.com
