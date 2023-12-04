Biblical Powernality™ Launches Certification and a Special Training for Christian Parents
Biblical Powernality™ Empowers Faith Communities with Unique Tools to Discover Divine Purpose and Activate the Super-Self Via The New SuperPowered University™
This is about nurturing a deeper connection with our divine calling and equipping the next generation to walk confidently in their God-given strengths and abilities.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperPowered University™, renowned for its innovative personal development programs, proudly announces the launch of its Biblical Powernality™ Certification course. Additionally, the university is introducing special training and tools for Christian parents, designed to help their children discover and activate their God-given SuperPowers and Super-Self. Both initiatives are grounded in faith and tailored to align with Christian principles and teachings.
Biblical Powernality™ Certification: Unveiling Divine Purpose
The Biblical Powernality™ Certification course is a groundbreaking program that combines the insights of Powernality™ with Biblical teachings. This course is ideal for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding of their spiritual gifts, calling, and divine purpose through the lens of Powernality™. The curriculum, developed with the expertise of Maurice W. Evans, aka Pastor Moe, a Powernality Certified Master Trainer, bridges the gap between spiritual wisdom and practical personality insights.
"As a pastor and a Powernality Certified Master Trainer, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of aligning our God-given SuperPowers with our spiritual journey. The Biblical Powernality™ Certification and our special training for Christian parents are more than just courses – they are pathways to discovering and fulfilling God's unique purpose for each of us," expressed Evans. "Through these programs, we aim to empower individuals and families in the faith community to not only recognize but also fully embrace the Super-Self they were created to be. This is about nurturing a deeper connection with our divine calling and equipping the next generation to walk confidently in their God-given strengths and abilities."
Empowering Christian Parents: Guiding Children to Their Super-Self
Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities faced by Christian parents, SuperPowered University™ is introducing a specialized training program called SuperPowered Parents™. This program equips parents with tools and knowledge to guide their children in discovering and embracing their God-given SuperPowers. By understanding and nurturing their children's innate strengths and divine calling, parents can foster a sense of purpose and identity in their children from a young age.
Accessibility and Enrollment
Both the Biblical Powernality™ Certification and SuperPowered Parents™ tools and training are available through the SuperPowered University™ website, https://www.SuperPoweredU.com. These programs are accessible to all, regardless of prior experience with Powernality™ or psychometric systems.
About SuperPowered University™
SuperPowered University™ is committed to offering transformative programs that cater to various aspects of personal and professional development. With a special emphasis on integrating faith-based principles, the university strives to empower individuals and communities to realize their fullest potential and live out their divine calling.
