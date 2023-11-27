First Chinese Scout Officer in Perlis Promoted to Deputy Chairman of Perlis State Scout Council

Aaron Tan receive title Scout Perlis Appointment Scout Perlis Appointment

Aaron Tan, the first Chinese Scout Officer in Perlis Malaysia, has been promoted to the esteemed position of Deputy Chairman of the Perlis State Scout Council

PERLIS, MALAYSIA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Perlis State Scout Council Logo]First Chinese Scout Officer in Perlis Promoted to Deputy Chairman of Perlis State Scout CouncilIn a historic milestone for the scouting community in Perlis, Charity Prince Aaron Tan Choong Han, the first Chinese Scout Officer in the region, has been promoted to the esteemed position of Deputy Chairman of the Perlis State Scout Council. This achievement marks a significant step towards diversity and inclusivity within the scouting movement.Aaron Tan, a dedicated and passionate scout leader, has long been committed to the principles and values that scouting instills in its members. With his unwavering dedication, Aaron Tan has not only enriched the scouting experience for countless youths but also worked tirelessly to promote harmony and unity among Perlis' diverse communities.The Perlis State Scout Council, recognizing Aaron Tan's outstanding contributions to scouting and community-building, unanimously appointed him as the Deputy Chairman during Nov 2023. This appointment reflects the council's commitment to embracing diversity and fostering a culture of inclusion within the scouting movement.[Quote from Aaron Tan]: "I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment as the first Chinese Scout Officer in Perlis and now as Deputy Chairman of the Perlis State Scout Council. Scouting has always been about unity and togetherness, regardless of our backgrounds. I am excited to continue working with scouts from all walks of life to empower them with the skills and values that will shape them into responsible and compassionate citizens."Charity Prince Aaron Tan Choong Han's new role as Deputy Chairman will involve collaborating with fellow scout leaders and council members to further enhance scouting programs, promote community engagement, and strengthen the bonds among Perlis' scout troops.[About Perlis State Scout Council]The Perlis State Scout Council is a dedicated organization committed to fostering the development of youth through scouting activities and programs. With a focus on leadership, character building, and community service, the council aims to empower young people to become responsible and active members of society.

Scout Association of Perlis appointing Aaron Tan Choon Han as the Deputy Chairman of Perlis State Scout Council