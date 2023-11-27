GRAMMY® WINNER OMAR AKRAM SHARES HIS SPIRIT OF GRATITUDE FOR MOMENTS OF BEAUTY
His critically acclaimed release Moments of Beauty is GRAMMY® nominated in the New Age, Ambient and Chant Album category
Akram’s musical storytelling is moving, heartfelt and sharp”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning Composer/Pianist Omar Akram has a lot to be thankful for, and it is in this spirit of gratitude that he composed his latest album, Moments of Beauty. Each composition reflects upon the gift and preciousness of life and the beauty the passage of time bestows upon both the joyful and challenging moments of the journey. "I am overjoyed and deeply honored by this nomination because it represents the love and encouragement of my wonderful peers in the music community," says Omar. His seventh release, Moments of Beauty, was composed and produced entirely by Akram himself, with a final polish by Chris Bellman at the legendary Bernie Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles. New Age Music Guide called to light the album's vision and balance while proclaiming, "Akram's musical storytelling is moving, heartfelt, and sharp." Experience Moments of Beauty wherever digital music is available.
— New Age Music Guide
"With soothing piano performance and heart-wrenching string work, synth decoration, and gentle percussive notations, Moments of Beauty brings a perfect combination for ambient relief. Intriguing instrumental storytelling beguiles the ear, delivering an ethereal sonic catharsis." - DreaJo, Freelance and Features writer/Editor, Music Connection SongBiz column
A Decade of Recognition
Omar Akram's first trip to the GRAMMY Awards® occurred in 2013 for the 55th Grammy Awards, where he earned his first Best New Age GRAMMY® for Echoes of Love as the first Afghan-American to win music's highest honor. A decade has now passed, and with it, an opportunity to look back. Comprised of pieces that represent special moments of his life, the collection is Omar's way of sharing the sheer joy of inspiration and creativity, the beauty of memories as seen through the passage of time, and the urgency to make the most of each moment in the present and future. "To have my work appreciated by creatives at this level is a dream come true and another true moment of beauty in my life," shares Omar Akram. The 65th GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
Global Influences inspire Composition
Like many musical artists, Omar Akram's journey with music began with the piano, learning the classics during weekly lessons which held fading interest. Raised as the son of a United Nations career Diplomat, he was exposed to many different cultures, having had the opportunity to live in many places including Afghanistan, Prague, and Havana, where, as an underage patron in local Cuban Jazz clubs, he began to hear music differently and compose music of his own.
Looking Back To Go Forward
His first commercial album release, Opal Fire, came in 2002 via the Real Music label, achieving Top 15 status on Billboard's New Age chart. Two years later, his sophomore album Free As A Bird also achieved Top 15 status on Billboard. Then came the critically acclaimed Secret Journey, and in 2012, the aforementioned GRAMMY® winner Echoes of Love. The following year saw the release of Daytime Dreamer.
In 2019, Omar joined the ranks of the Independent Artist community with the launch of Twinbrook Entertainment and the release of the Walter Afanasieff produced album Destiny. During COVID lockdown, he began work on a docuseries performing some of his earlier works, which ultimately was released as The Light Will Come in 2021. This year saw Akram reflecting on his life's journey with the release of the now GRAMMY® nominated collection Moments of Beauty, which in many ways marks a return to the start of his career. Omar shares, "It reminds me of my first album, Opal Fire, especially with its feeling of simplicity in the melodies and the simple truths they convey."
