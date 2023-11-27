Submit Release
Powernality™ Founder, Maurice W. Evans, Collaborates with The Good Men Project for Mentorship Series

Maurice W. Evans presents in The Good Men Project a series of insightful articles to guide men in harnessing their SuperPowers for transformative mentorship.

It's about bridging the gap between potential and actualization, not just for themselves, but for the future generations they guide and inspire.”
— Maurice W. Evans, Powernality Certified Master Trainer
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative founder of The Powernality™ Systems of psychometric assessments, training, and tools, Maurice W. Evans, has announced a series of articles featured on The Good Men Project website. This series is a guide for men to become more effective mentors by understanding and harnessing their unique superpowers. It aims to inspire men to activate their 'Super-Self' and in turn, empower the men and boys they mentor to do the same.

Unlocking Potential in Mentorship

The articles, penned by Maurice W. Evans, are grounded in the principles of The Powernality™ Systems, a unique methodology combining modern neuroscience and learning styles to maximize personal growth and effective mentorship.

"Our mission is to help men realize their innate potential as mentors. Understanding one's Powernality™ is crucial to this process," explains Evans. "These articles are designed to be both informative and transformative, equipping men with the necessary tools to empower themselves and their mentees."

"Cultivating effective mentorship is pivotal for the growth and development of both mentors and their mentees. Through this series with The Good Men Project, I aim to empower men to discover and harness their unique Powernality™, turning their innate superpowers into tools for profound mentorship," said Evans. "It's about bridging the gap between potential and actualization, not just for themselves, but for the future generations they guide and inspire."

A Diverse Range of Topics for Every Mentor

The series addresses various dynamics of mentorship, including adapting to mentees with different or similar Powernalities™. Whether it's guiding a CALCULATR™ as a COMMANDR™, or an ENERGIZR™ understanding a PROTECTR™, each article provides valuable insights and practical advice.

Access the Series Online

Interested readers can find the series, as well as other articles by Evans, on The Good Men Project website at https://goodmenproject.com/author/maurice-w-evans/. The articles are not only insightful but also serve as a resource for mentors seeking to deepen their mentoring relationships and personal development.

About The Powernality™ Systems

Powernality™ offers a unique, strengths-based approach to personality and temperament assessment and training. It empowers individuals to understand and utilize their innate superpowers and limitations, enhancing their contribution to various aspects of life.

About Maurice W. Evans

Maurice W. Evans, the creator of The Powernality™ Systems, is a recognized expert in personality development and mentorship. His pioneering approach to understanding temperament has significantly influenced personal development and mentorship practices.

