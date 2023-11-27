SuperPowered University Announces 2024 Training Programs for Speakers and Coaches
SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ Courses are given a Business-In-A-Box To Unlock The Potential Of Their Super-Self with Powernality™
Our SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ programs are your gateway to success.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperPowered University™, a dynamic force in transformative personal development and coaching, is excited to unveil its latest innovation: the SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ training programs. These groundbreaking courses are designed for individuals seeking to forge a successful career in speaking or coaching, even if they are new to psychometric systems like Powernality™.
A Fast Track to Success in Speaking and Coaching
The SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ programs are not just ordinary training courses. They are comprehensive, step-by-step guides to becoming a highly-paid, impactful speaker or coach in just 90 days. These programs are perfect for those who are passionate about personal development but may not have prior experience with psychometric tools.
"Whether you're stepping into the world of speaking or coaching for the first time, or looking to elevate your existing skills, our SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ programs are your gateway to success." Said Maurice W. Evans, Powernality Certified Master Trainer and Founder of SuperPowered University
"These courses are meticulously designed to transform enthusiastic learners into highly-paid, impactful professionals in just 90 days, regardless of their prior experience with psychometric systems. At SuperPowered University, we're not just teaching methods; we're igniting passions and empowering you to unlock the full potential of your voice and coaching abilities. Your journey to becoming a SuperPowered Speaker or Coach starts here, and the world is waiting to hear what you have to say!" Exlaimed Evans.
What Makes These Courses Unique?
Tailored for Beginners: No prior knowledge of Powernality™ or other psychometric systems is required. The courses start from the basics, making them accessible to everyone. Yet are in-depth enough for experts to glean from.
Comprehensive Toolkit: From contracts and promotional materials to advanced business systems, everything needed to jumpstart a speaking or coaching career is provided.
Done For You Services: For those who want a head start, the program offers services like media coverage, assistance in achieving best-selling author status, and the creation of a professional online presence.
Limited-Time Pilot Program with Special Offers
These courses are currently available as part of a pilot program, featuring special pricing for Black Friday and New Year's. This limited-time offer is a unique opportunity for aspiring speakers and coaches to join the program at an exceptional value.
Enrollment and More Information
Enrollment for the SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™ programs is now open. Visit https://www.SuperPoweredU.com to learn more and register. This is your chance to embark on a rewarding journey towards becoming a successful speaker or coach, guided by the principles of the transformative Powernality™ system.
About SuperPowered University
SuperPowered University is at the forefront of innovative personal development and coaching education. Its mission is to empower individuals with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their professional endeavors, making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.
