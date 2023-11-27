SuperPowered University Unveils An International Powernality Certification Program
SuperPowered University Offers Students Certifications To Help Empower Individuals and Organizations to Unleash Their SuperPowers and Activate Their Super-Self
As a Powernality Certified Master Trainer, I've witnessed the remarkable journey of individuals evolving into their Authentic Super-Self, unleashing a ripple effect of positivity and empowerment.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperPowered University™, a pioneering institution in personal and professional development, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Powernality™ Certification Program.
— Maurice W. Evans, Powernality Certified Master Trainer
This series of comprehensive courses is designed to enable individuals to help others discover their inherent SuperPowers and activate their Super-Self, creating a transformative impact in various sectors including business, education, ministry, and beyond.
Unique Certification Levels for Diverse Impact
Available internationally, the Powernality™ Certification Program offers multiple levels of certification - Level I, II, and III, along with an elite Master Certification, catering to a wide range of professionals and enthusiasts eager to delve into the world of SuperPowers and Super-Selves.
Exclusive Business-in-a-Box Certifications
In an exciting development, SuperPowered University™ is introducing Business-in-a-Box based certifications for SuperPowered Speakers™ and SuperPowered Coaches™. These certifications are part of a special Black Friday/New Year's Sale, offering an invaluable opportunity for students registering in the pilot classes between now and December.
"Embracing your Powernality™ isn't just about discovering your SuperPowers; it's about igniting a transformation that resonates through every aspect of your life and the lives you touch. As a Powernality Certified Master Trainer, I've witnessed the remarkable journey of individuals evolving into their Authentic Super-Self, unleashing a ripple effect of positivity and empowerment. This journey is not just about self-improvement; it's a vibrant celebration of our innate strengths, leading us to a world where everyone thrives in their unique superhero persona." Said, Maurice W. Evans, Powernality Certified Master Trainer.
Certification Categories: A Spectrum of Empowerment
• SuperPowered Consultants: Certified Consultants will empower organizations by implementing systems and processes to SuperPower their members, aligning with the organization's vision.
• SuperPowered Coaches: Certified Coaches will focus on empowering individuals by SuperPowering their mindset, facilitating a shift towards their Super-Self.
• SuperPowered Speakers: Certified Speakers will engage audiences with motivational talks, encouraging them to activate their Super-Self.
• SuperPowered Trainers: Certified Trainers will educate and empower members of organizations, fostering growth and development by activating their Super-Self.
Special Focus on Youth, Families, and Churches
The program also includes specialized certifications for empowering youth, families, and church communities, enabling them to activate their Super-Selves.
Biblical Powernality™: A Spiritual Dimension
An intriguing aspect of the program is the Biblical Powernality™ certification, which uncovers the Scriptural foundations of Powernality™, helping believers understand their created purpose and activate their God-given Super-Self.
Enrollment and Additional Information
Enrollment for the Powernality™ Certification Program is now open. Interested candidates can visit SuperPowered University™ at https://www.SuperPoweredU.com to register. For more details about the Powernality™ framework and its transformative impact, visit the Powernality™ main website at https://www.Powernality.com.
About SuperPowered University™
SuperPowered University™ is at the forefront of strengths-based development, committed to helping individuals and organizations discover and leverage their unique SuperPowers. Through its innovative certification programs, SuperPowered University™ aims to create a world where everyone can live as their Authentic Super-Self, contributing positively to their communities and workplaces.
Maurice W. Evans
SuperPowered University™
+1 530-763-2867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn