Mrs. New Jersey America

New Jersey Queens are at the forefront of giving back to the community

November 27, 2023

Season of Giving through Community Engagement in New Jersey

Matawan, New Jersey

The esteemed pageant queens of the New Jersey America pageant, Mrs. New Jersey America, Marta Mehlmann, Mrs. New Jersey American, Rene Gonzalez and Miss New Jersey for America Strong, Courtney Rice, together with their Executive Director, Ilsy Hoo Connelly are taking the spirit of giving to new heights this holiday season. These incredible queens have dedicated themselves to various charitable initiatives aimed at making a positive impact in the lives of those in need throughout New Jersey. As a testament to their commitment to community service, the queens have launched multiple food drives in collaboration with organizations like the Community Bank of New Jersey, Shelter of Sisters Organization, and others. By collecting food donations, they aim to alleviate hunger and provide assistance to individuals and families facing food insecurity. In addition, the queens have enthusiastically participated in two initiatives organized by the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. On December 1, they organized a drive specifically for the Ocean County and will be sorting toys at the warehouse from 10AM – 12:30PM.

Miss New Jersey for America Strong, recognizing the lack of support in Atlantic County, personally reached out to the organization and has taken the lead in spearheading the Atlantic County Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive in that area and have secure a location in the Hamilton Mall. This outstanding effort demonstrates her unwavering dedication to serving her community.

Furthermore, several delegates competing for the coveted titles of Mrs. New Jersey America and Miss New Jersey for America Strong in 2024 have also initiated their own projects. These include collecting toys and pajamas and providing support to those in need throughout the state. Their compassionate endeavors reflect their understanding of the importance of caring for others and creating positive change. The Executive Director of the pageant, deeply passionate about giving back to the community, has taken an active role in supporting her titleholders and queens in finding opportunities for community service. She instills a sense of purpose and responsibility in each contestant, making community engagement a top priority. Her vision extends beyond the pageant realm as she strives to create positive change in the world. She is immensely proud of these remarkable women for dedicating their time to serving others during their reign. The combined efforts of these exceptional pageant queens are leaving a lasting impact on the lives of women and communities across New Jersey this holiday season. Their commitment to charity and community engagement is an inspiration to all.

